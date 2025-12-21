Mika delivers video for ‘Immortal Love’

Mika has delivered a video for his latest song Immortal Love. The track is from his upcoming album Hyperlove which will arrive on 23rd January.

The clip sees him spending time in an office environment and doing a lot of photocopying.

The track is about Mika’s love for Melachi, his golden retriever.

“16 years by my side. It was about time she had her own song.” Mika wrote on Instagram when the track first arrived a few weeks ago.

The album will Mika’s seventh studio record, and his first English language music since 2019. Immortal Love is the second song from the new album following on from Modern Times which was produced by Australian outfit PNAU.

Mika was born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr in Beirut Lebanon, but his family moved to Paris when he was a child, and then to London.

Mika scored a string of huge hits in 2007 including Grace Kelly, Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Love Today, and he’s gone on making great music ever since.

To date Mika has released six albums of music and has also spent time as a judge on many different talent shows including The Voice France and X Factor Italy. In 2022 he was one of the hosts of Eurovision when it was held in Turin, Italy. This year he became a coach on the Spanish version of The Voice.