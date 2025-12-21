Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Mika delivers video for ‘Immortal Love’

Culture

Mika has delivered a video for his latest song Immortal Love. The track is from his upcoming album Hyperlove which will arrive on 23rd January.

The clip sees him spending time in an office environment and doing a lot of photocopying.

- Advertisement -

The track is about Mika’s love for Melachi, his golden retriever.

“16 years by my side. It was about time she had her own song.” Mika wrote on Instagram when the track first arrived a few weeks ago.

The album will Mika’s seventh studio record, and his first English language music since 2019. Immortal Love is the second song from the new album following on from Modern Times which was produced by Australian outfit PNAU.

Mika was born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr in Beirut Lebanon, but his family moved to Paris when he was a child, and then to London.

Mika scored a string of huge hits in 2007 including Grace Kelly, Big Girl (You Are Beautiful) and Love Today, and he’s gone on making great music ever since.

To date Mika has released six albums of music and has also spent time as a judge on many different talent shows including The Voice France and X Factor Italy. In 2022 he was one of the hosts of Eurovision when it was held in Turin, Italy. This year he became a coach on the Spanish version of The Voice.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey died in 1939

0
Ma Rainey is acknowledged as one of the most influential blues singers of all time.
News

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

0
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
News

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

0
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Culture

Daniel Monks career is going from strength to strength

0
The Perth raised actor will appear in two upcoming international television series.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey died in 1939

0
Ma Rainey is acknowledged as one of the most influential blues singers of all time.
News

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

0
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
News

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

0
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Culture

Daniel Monks career is going from strength to strength

0
The Perth raised actor will appear in two upcoming international television series.
Community

RAINBOWlers attracts new people to the sport of lawn bowls

0
A perfect summer Sunday afternoon saw people taking to the green to try out Lawn Bowls.

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey died in 1939

OUTinPerth -
Ma Rainey is acknowledged as one of the most influential blues singers of all time.
Read more

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

Graeme Watson -
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
Read more

Three young New Zealanders escape jail time over Grindr assaults

OUTinPerth -
There the latest vigilante group to be caught targeting gay men.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture