Miley Cyrus channels the 1980’s with ‘Midnight Sky’

Miley Cyrus has released Midnight Sky the first single from her upcoming seventh album She is Miley Cyrus.

The singer had originally intended to release three EPs of tunes, the first of which came out last year. After interruptions including divorce, vocal surgery and global pandemic, Miley’s decided just to put out an album instead.

The tracks produced by Louis Bell and Andrew Watt, who have previously worked with Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX, Ellie Goulding, 5SOS, Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, Post Malone and Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The song and its video take inspiration from several 80’s singers including Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry. Cyrus apparently check in with Stevie Nicks to get her blessing for the song because it’s quite reminiscent of her song Edge of Seventeen.

