Ministry of Sound Classical is returning with a stellar line up

Culture

Ministry of Sound Classical, the electrifying fusion of club anthems and live orchestral performance, is back in 2025 – bigger, bolder, and reimagined as an unmissable open-air dance music festival.

Following years of sold-out shows, Ministry of Sound Classical has cemented its place as one of the country’s most highly anticipated live music experiences, blending the nostalgia of iconic dance tracks with the raw, immersive power of a full-scale live orchestra.

Now it’s going to be an all-day party with some top DJ talent joining the line-up for their 2025 outing.

Photograph by Ashlea Caygill.

Taking centre stage is the globally renowned Ministry of Sound Orchestra, led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica and backed by legendary DJ Groove Terminator. Together, they’ll breathe new life into the tracks that defined generations of club culture.

Accompanying on stage is an all-star vocalist line up featuring ARIA Award Nominee Reigan along with Karina ChavezRudyLady Lyric and Luke Antony. 

Each city will also feature a specially curated lineup, with both International and Australian talent. French house pioneers Cassius (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth) bring their iconic sound to the stage, alongside UK royalty Judge Jules (Melbourne, Sydney), the ever energetic Tall Paul (Sydney), and genre-blending turntable master A.Skillz (Sydney, Perth).

In Brisbane, Sneaky Sound System will deliver their signature party energy, and Grammy-nominated producer Dirty South brings his world-class sound and style to the stage. Rounding out the bill are all-time dance floor icons John Course, Kid Kenobi, Mell Hall and Minx – plus a huge local lineup in each city still to be announced.

Presale tickets are available from Tuesday 17th June at 10am AWST, general tickets go on sale the following day at the same time.

For full event details and presale information, visit www.mosclassical.com.au

MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL 2025 DATES

Saturday 1 November

Victoria Park (NEW VENUE)
Brisbane QLD

Saturday 29 November

Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Melbourne VIC

Saturday 6 December

The Entertainment Quarter
Sydney NSW 

Friday 12 December

Kings Park & Botanic Garden
Perth WA

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

