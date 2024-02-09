Miriam Margolyes is touring Australia and will be here in just a few weeks

The delightful Miriam Margolyes will tour Australia and New Zealand this March with her new live stage show.

British-Australian actress and raconteur is bringing her popular UK live event to eight cities with a Western Australian show at the Perth Concert Hall on Sunday 17th March.

This new show promises more, juicy, jaw-dropping stories from her eventful life and career and is presented on the back of her bestselling and much acclaimed book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

“My new book and show is called Oh Miriam! – something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) – and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries, and I can’t wait to share it with you all” Margolyes said.

From declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave to being fed cockroaches by Steve Buscemi, from turnip-based comedy with Blackadder to being farted on by Arnold Schwarzenegger, from Graham Norton’s sofa to Alan Cumming’s camper van, Miriam’s life has been (and continues to be) an uproarious adventure.

You can join the wait list for tickets now.

Tour Dates

Monday, 11 March Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre Sunday, 17 March Perth Concert Hall Wednesday, 20 March Adelaide Festival Theatre Friday, 22 March Melbourne Hamer Hall Sunday, 24 March Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall Wednesday, 27 March Canberra Canberra Theatre Thursday, 28 March Newcastle Civic Theatre Saturday, 30 March Sydney Opera House

OIP Staff

