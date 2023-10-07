Mirriam Morgolyes shares her support for ‘The Voice to Parliament’

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Actor Mirriam Margolyes has shared her support for a YES vote in the referendum on The Voice to Parliament, and she’s got a message for people who proclaim they don’t understand the proposition.

The acclaimed actor who became an Australian citizen in 2013 shared her thought in a video for social media app TikTok.

Margolyes jokes that she deemed her first attempt at making a video on the subject unsuitable because it contained too much swearing.

“All I want is for you to say YES at the referendum on October 14th.” Margolyes says in the clip. “If you’re Australian, please think of the future of Australia. I love this country and I want it to work.

“When I became an Australian, in the constitution, it the piece of paper that I was given my citizenship report, it said, ‘a fair go’ and that’s what we have to give Aboriginal people, First Nations people.”

The actor also has some advice for people who say they will vote NO because they don’t fully understand the proposal.

“If you don’t know what it’s about – jolly well find out.” Margolyes said.

“This is important. We have a chance to give Australia the future it deserves, don’t vote NO. Don’t listen to the people who lie, Please, it’s YES, YES, YES.”

Australians will vote in the national referendum on Saturday 14th October. Information on the referendum can be found here.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.