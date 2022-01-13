Mitski drops ‘Love Me More’ ahead of February album ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitski will release Laurel Hell, one of 2022’s most anticipated albums, on February 4 via Dead Oceans.

Today Mitski presents the new single and video Love Me More, a disco-tinged and urgent number reflecting how Laurel Hell evolved “to be more up-tempo and dance-y.”

Recorded with longtime producer Patrick Hyland throughout the isolation of the pandemic, some of the songs comprising Laurel Hell “slowly took on new forms and meanings, like seed to flower” as Mitski “needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”

Mitski says this tension that emerges between her refined but plaintive lyrics and the effervescent 1980s sound is a desperately needed infusion.

“As Love Me More was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown,” Mitski said.

“Love Me More went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song.”

“Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.”

Shot in Kansas City in December 2021, the Love Me More video sees Mitski collaborating once again with Christopher Good, who directed the video for Nobody.

Love Me More follows earlier singles, Working for the Knife, The Only Heartbreaker, and Heat Lightning, further showing how Laurel Hell is shaping up to be an album that delivers contagious dance beats. Mits

Mitski says it’s a soundtrack for transformation, a map to the place where vulnerability and resilience, sorrow and delight, error and transcendence can all sit within our humanity, and be seen as worthy of acknowledgment, and ultimately, love.

“I accept it all,” Mitski promises. “I forgive it all.”

Laurel Hell is out February 4.

