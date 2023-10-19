Moira Deemings call for transgender health inquiry fails

A push for a parliamentary inquiry into transgender health care of young people in Victoria has been knocked back.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Independent Liberal Moira Deeming, who put forward the motion, had the support of her former Liberal party colleagues and Liberal Democrat David Limbrick, but not Labor, The Greens or some other members of the cross bench.

Deeming’s motion called for a parliamentary investigation into the diagnostic process used by doctors, alongside an investigation into the social and medical transition of people under the age of eighteen.

Introducing the motion, Deeming told the parliament that they should not be swayed by people who claim that investigations into transgender health care may lead to increased suicide rates among young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

“I do not know if these types of comments were made for the purposes of emotional blackmail or out of genuine concern.” Deeming said.

“It is an undisputed fact that the medicalised gender-affirmation practices which have been mandated in Victoria have been abandoned in multiple jurisdictions all around the world, and that is because of two simple reasons: the lack of high-quality and long-term evidence that they actually deliver the promised benefits and the mounting international evidence that real harm is already being done to children that is long term, that is catastrophic and that is irreversible.”

The MP also said it was unfair to label her campaign for increased scrutiny of transgender health care as a “Trumpian” politics.

“Another frequently made accusation is that calling for this inquiry is part of some kind of Trumpian, far-right, anti-trans, hateful agenda rather than being about the wellbeing of children.

“Not that this type of pathetic, bigoted, self-serving, dogmatic nonsense even deserves a response, but the fact is that medical and legal professionals from all over the world and members of the LGB, and yes, even the T community from all over the world have joined their voices with MPs from the left and the right of politics all over the world to call, like me, for an inquiry just like this.” Deeming said.

Victoria’s Equality Minister Harriet Shing said the motion demonstrated how transgender people and other members of the lesbian, gay and bisexual communities are often subjected to stigma and discrimination.

“When we look at an inquiry and a motion in the terms that Mrs Deeming has proposed, the way in which it has been phrased – and I would urge people to go to the language of the way in which it has been phrased – it invites a conclusion that trans and gender-diverse identity is not only other but is wrong. ” Shing said.

Liberal Democrat David Limbrick argued that an inquiry was needed and even if people thought there was no concern in this area -they should welcome the scrutiny.

“If you think that what we are doing in Victoria is world class and top notch, you have nothing to fear from an inquiry and you have nothing to fear from this being examined and scrutinised. What I am concerned about is that people that oppose this are trying to cover up what is going on.” Limbrick said.

The Greens Avi Puglielli and Sarah Mansfield spoke against the motion, as did Rachael Payne from Legalize Cannabis. The Liberals Bev McArthur and Georgie Crozier argued that an investigation was needed. Labor member’s Jacinta Ermacora and Sheena Watt also rose to argue against the motion.

Wrapping up the debate Deeming said those opposed to her call for an inquiry should consider the range of medical difficulties experienced by some transgender youth listing fistulas, eroded spines, and early onset dementia as the potential outcomes of transitioning gender.

“Is it progressive to let minors have full hysterectomies and go into catastrophic early dementia by the time they are 30 and end up in care homes? I do not think so. I do not actually think that that sounds anything like love.” Deeming said.

The motion was defeated 21 to 16.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

