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Mpox cases continue to increase in Western Australia

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The Department of Health is reminding Western Australians to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mpox and to seek medical advice if they develop symptoms, following an increase in cases in Western Australia this year.

There have been 36 confirmed cases of mpox in Western Australia in 2026, compared with 28 cases during all of 2025 and 23 cases in 2024. Most cases have been acquired locally.

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While the majority of cases have been in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (GBMSM), several infections have also been identified in heterosexual men and women this year.

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close physical contact with an infected person, including skin-to-skin contact, intimate or sexual contact, contact with contaminated materials such as bedding or towels, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, tiredness and a rash or skin lesions, which may be painful.

Anyone with symptoms should avoid close physical contact with others and seek prompt medical assessment.

Director of the Communicable Disease Control Directorate, Dr Paul Armstrong, said awareness, using condoms, early testing and vaccination remained the best ways to limit the spread of mpox.

“While most infections continue to occur in specific higher-risk groups, mpox can affect anyone who has close physical contact with an infected person,” Dr Armstrong said.

“It’s important that anyone who develops symptoms, particularly an unexplained rash or skin lesions, seeks medical advice promptly and avoids close contact with others until they have been assessed.”

“We are encouraging people who are eligible for vaccination to ensure they are fully protected by receiving both doses of the vaccine.”

Mpox vaccination is available free of charge to eligible people across Western Australia.

Vaccination is recommended for people at higher risk of exposure, including eligible gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, sex workers and other people whose sexual practices place them at increased risk of mpox infection.

The Department of Health continues to work closely with public health units, GPs, sexual health services and community organisations to support testing, contact tracing and vaccination.

A statewide public awareness campaign is also underway across social media, regional radio and Perth Airport to encourage people at risk to get vaccinated and seek testing if they develop symptoms.

More information about mpox, including eligibility for vaccination, is available on the HealthyWA website.

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