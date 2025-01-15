Mummy’s Plastic return with ‘ROSE [LIVE] Uncut’ and more surprises

Local creatives Mummy’s Plastic are dreaming up some of the most innovative and exciting nights out Boorloo has to offer, bringing audiences together at the intersection of partying and performance art.

In 2025, the hilarious team are back with ROSE [LIVE] Uncut, a very special episode following from the success of their wickedly clever and delighfully absurd talk show parody ROSE [LIVE], with a few extra surprises in store throughout the Fringe World season.

- Advertisement -

The show takes aim at late night TV’s legacy of memorable hosts, familiar segments, and iconic moments in pop culture – particuarly Perth’s own Rove McManus.

We caught up with the late night hostess with the mostest, Rose KB, to find out what’s going on behind the scenes on set.

The Australian TV landscape is unique beast. What do you think of Aussie talk shows? Why do you think Rove found such success with Australian audiences?



I haven’t watched an Aussie talk show since the golden days of Rove! The variety, the beloved segments, the catchphrases – nothing has had the stronghold since.

There’s definitely room for some more spontaneity and conceptual chaos on our flat screens, which is where ROSE [LIVE] comes in to “flick the switch”.

Mummy’s Plastic has such a strong sense of improv/sketch comedy – who inspires you to make people laugh?



Definitely the gang in the writer’s room – Elijah & Neil from House of BOK and our designer/devising whiz Jack Caddy – we are each trying to make each other cackle, so it’s always beaut when that really translates to the audience – and makes the post-show hangs funny when it doesn’t, especially if you’ve died on a hill for a certain joke.



Personally, I like lots of different characters especially those that are a bit dark and twisted, like Anne Edmond’s Helen Bidou, and podcasts like POOG (RIP).

We loved ROSE [LIVE] at last year’s Fringe World – what can we expect from the uncut edition?



Less performers, shorter run time and less clothing, but more skin in the game.

After we got kicked off the air in 2024, I had to sign away the writes to my life story to the network for them to create a reality TV show out of it, so this time there’s BTS and beyond.

Who would be Rose’s dream interview guest and why?



Schapelle Corby IRL! She’d be up for our segments like Prize Hole or maybe she could paint a clock live on stage under another clock’s time pressure, and we could make up a dance together to her song “I’m in Queensland and it is sunny”.

This year ROSE [LIVE] is part of your bigger project – TV World – what else have you programmed in? How do these performances tie together?



We have four different episodes at Fringe World – the reason why is revealed at the end of ROSE [LIVE] Uncut so no spoilers here!

However, you can just dip your toe into one and have just as much fun. Basically, each night is an original TV show performed to a live studio audience – from the depths of the Rechabite basement to the heights of Connie’s Rooftop.

This Friday is ROSE [LIVE] Uncut – back by popular demand, after an award-winning sold out season, the fans (shout out to our Rosebuds) were demanding to know what could possibly happen next.

Then on 24 Jan, we have Art Shank (Shark Tank for Art Wank) where art-entrepreneurs pitch to the audience and industry Sharks to win fame, fortune ($200 min. worth of prizes) & feedback.

A pilot episode Chan-well on 31 Jan involves myself, Naarm comedian Ben Volchok and some other holistically certified gurus healing people with our wellness treatments.

Rounding out the season is Date Night on 1 Feb where my showmance partner Elijah and I set people up onstage through a “Perthect Match” demonstration and TV Wedding, plus other games and bits – everyone’s welcome, don’t worry we tie the closed couples up together.

Just to be clear – if you’re an audience member, there are a spectrum of ways you can enjoy the shows – sit back and watch it unfold like Gogglebox or throw your hat in to be involved and seize control of your own character arc! (See EOIs below)

You’re not only making shows for Fringe World – where can people connect with Mummy’s Plastic all year round?

Following on from Chan-well where I introduce watchers to my wetness practice, I will be debuting my 60min theatrical workshop, The Wetness, as part of The Blue Room Theatre’s Summer Nights program.

We will be transforming an office building in the CBD into the Wetness Centre for intimate sessions where the wetness in me draws out the wetness in you.

Then we’ll be building towards a bigger TV Festival somewhere on the static horizon, hopefully in time for the new public TV at the Cultural Centre – Perth loves TVs!

Mummy’s Plastic TV World kicks off with ROSE [LIVE] Uncut on Friday, 17 January with the rest of TV World unfolding across the festival. Check out all the episodes of TV World at fringeworld.com.au

If you’d like to get involved with DATE NIGHT – fill out the EOI form here by Wednesday 22 Jan, 11:59PM AWST

