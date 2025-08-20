Murder victim Trevor Doyle remembered as a proud gay and Aboriginal man

The family of Queensland man Trevor Doyle have spoken about hm being a proud gay and Aboriginal man following news that a 28-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with his alleged murder.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following report contains images and names of deceased persons.

- Advertisement -

Doyle’s body was found in a Brisbane on a path in Reserve Park on Gunungai Dr in Slacks Creek, a suburb in Brsbane’s south, on Wednesday last week. His death sparked a major police investigation.

His cousin Suzanne Musson told Seven News on Tuesday that Doyle, who was 29 years old, was someone who lit up every room, describing him as a proud gay, a proud Aboriginal man, and a proud Australian man.

“He’d belt out Beyonce with confidence like no one else,” she said, despite not being able to “sing to save himself”.

While Doyle’s sister Zoey spoke about the though of her children growing up and never knowing their uncle.

Trevor Doyle.

Police alleged that Doyle was killed by Daniel Roger Ramsey who met up with him at the park. Ramsey has been charged with murder, domestic violence and drug offences.

Police have described their investigations as ongoing, and want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the park between 7pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday. They have also put out a call for dash-cam footage that people may have from the area.

A GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Trevor Doyle’s funeral expenses has been launched.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au