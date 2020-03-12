Music platforms remove song by Malaysian band over LGBTIQ+ hate speech

Music and social media channels have removed a song by Malaysian band Bunkface over its anti-LGBTIQ+ message.

Bunkface song Akhir Zaman was removed from Facebook, Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music for violating the platforms community standards.

LGBTIQ+ advocacy group Queer Lapis highlighted the lyrics “LGBT boleh pergi mampus”, which translates to “LGBT can go die”, to the various streaming platforms last week leading to the removals.

Bunkface have addressed the lyrics, claiming they meant no harm with the song. In a statement posted to social media, the band also described the LGBTIQ+ community as ‘sinful.’

“What has been set as haraam will always remain haraam,” the statement reads.

Malaysian LGBTIQ+ advocates have applauded the streaming and social media services for removing the song. Fellow musicians have also welcomed the news.

“While we respect other bands as musicians, we’re saddened and disappointed that they would use music as a means to spread hatred,” Malaysian band Shh… Diam! posted to social media.

“There is a strong political message in this song but it is lost in the anti-LGBT sentiment.”

“Music is an escape for many impressionable youths, and saying stuff like (go to hell LGBT) is hurtful and discouraging and might encourage bullying and hate crimes.”

OIP Staff

