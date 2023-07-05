NAIDOC Week: Red Room Poetry share poetry in First Languages



National poetry group Red Room Poetry are celebrating NAIDOC Week with a collection of poetry in First Languages.

Exploring this year’s NAIDOC theme of For Our Elders, Red Room have commissioned a series of poems from Indigenous Elders, alongside resources encouraging fans to think, reflect and learn.

“Indigenous Elders honour traditions through story, song and poetry; preserving their culture and passing down wisdom to future generations,” the team said of the project.

“Their voices are testament to the resilience and beauty of Indigenous cultures.”

The collections features contributions from Pakana woman Theresa Sainty, Birrbay/Dhanggati poet Anjilkurri Rhonda Radley, Bidjidal artist Steven Russell and Kerry Bulloojeeno Archibald Moran from Anaiwan Country.

Learn more about Poetry in First Languages here.

