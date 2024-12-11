New 10-year plan for improving LGBTIQA+ health released

The commonwealth government has released a new 10-year plan for improving the health of LGBTIQA+ Australians.

The National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People is described by the government as an ambitious plan to improve the care and support LGBTIQA+ people receive and deliver better physical and mental health outcomes across the community.

- Advertisement -

Accompanying the release of the Action Plan is a $15.5 million investment to kick-start system-wide improvements to give LGBTIQA+ people access to safe, appropriate and stigma-free health and wellbeing care.

Health Minister Mark Butler

Health Minister Mark Butler said the plan had been developed through extensive consultation with experts in the sector.

“Every Australian deserves the chance to live their best life, with access to health care that meets their individual needs.”

“Unfortunately, too many LGBTIQA+ people continue to experience poorer health and mental health outcomes, alongside discrimination, stigma, isolation, harassment and violence.”

“Today, the Albanese Government delivers a plan – based on partnership and collective action – to deliver a better tomorrow for LGBTIQA+ communities”.

“The plan acknowledges diversity and moves us towards a system that is flexible, person-focused, committed to equity, free of stigma and discrimination.”

“Our grants funding will build the capacity of trusted LGBTIQA+ community partners to deliver better services and support.”

“As we better equip mainstream services and health professionals to deliver safe, respectful and informed support to LGBTIQA+ people.”

Research has found LGBTIQA+ people experience significant health disparities in comparison to the wider community. One in three LGBTIQA+ people rate their health as poor or fair and three in four have experienced a mental health condition.

To plan has several areas of focus including building system-wide leadership and cultural change, strengthening preventive health and building health literacy, enhancing accessibility, availability and safety of health care services, ensuring workforce capability and capacity across both mainstream and LGBTIQA+ led services, and improving research, data and evaluation.

Ged Kearney, the Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care.

Ged Kearney, the Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care echoed Butler’s comments that the plan had the capacity to make significant changes to people’s lives.

“For too long, Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community has faced healthcare barriers that no one should endure – discrimination, misunderstanding, and inequity. That’s why the Albanese Labor Government in launching Australia’s first National Action Plan for Health and Wellbeing.

“To the hundreds of you who divulged your personal experiences for this National Action Plan – often ones painful to relive – I want to sincerely thank you, a decade of action will be shaped by your generosity.

“This plan is going to do big things. It is only a Labor Government that can deliver this sort of system-wide change.

“From working as nurse during the HIV/AIDS crisis, to campaigning with the ACTU for marriage equality, I’ve always been proud to stand with the LGBTIQA+ community for equality and liberation”.

Key LGBTIQA+ organisations have voiced their support for the new roadmap.

Nicky Bath, CEO of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia said it was a significant milestone.

“The launch of the Action Plan is a significant milestone for Australia and is essential for creating a more inclusive and equitable society. The Action Plan is providing a pathway to end the health and wellbeing disparities that LGBTIQ+ people continue to endure.

“By supporting LGBTIQA+ communities to achieve better health and wellbeing we are ensuring that everyone in Australia has the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.” Bath said.

Dash Heath-Paynter, CEO Health Equity Matters, welcomed the announcement and praised it’s focus on data collection.

“This National Action Plan is an important step forward for LGBTIQA+ health equity in Australia.

“For the first time, we have a comprehensive, community-informed roadmap that addresses the systemic barriers our communities face in accessing healthcare. This plan’s emphasis on data collection and evaluation will be crucial in ensuring we can measure progress and adjust our approach as needed.” he said.

Anna Brown from Equality Australia also had praise for the work completed to date.

“Our communities have unique and sometimes very challenging health needs. LGBTIQ+ people continue to experience discrimination, stigma and harassment which contributes to poorer mental and physical health.

“The sector has long called for greater national coordination and investment in this area and today’s action plan is a groundbreaking step in building a health system that works for all Australians.” Brown said.