New event: Queer Story Night begins this week at the Centre for Stories

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The first outing of the Centre for Stories’ Queer Story Night will begin this week on Thursday 14th March.

The monthly storytelling evening will provide a space for the LGBTQIA+ community to share and craft stories together.

Group members will have the opportunity to learn the craft of spoken word storytelling and writing, in a safe and supportive space.

Learn how to turn your real experiences into gripping, impactful stories either for the stage or for the page. The group will prioritise memoir and non-fiction writing but creative writers are absolutely also welcome to join this group

The workshop will be a mix of oral storytelling and writing. Bring your own laptop or pen and paper to write. You are also welcome to bring your own dinner or snacks

You will be facilitated by published writers and storytellers Mim Kempson and Jay Anderson. It is recommend you attend regularly to work on ongoing pieces that they can support you to publish or share in future projects and events.

Meet the facilitators

Mim Kempson is a queer Sex & Relationship Therapist, working with LGBTQ+ individuals and couples in her private practice in South Fremantle.

Previously a journalist, Mim incorporates the therapeutic power of writing and storytelling into her work. She recently started a podcast, What I’ve Learned About Love, and is regularly interviewed by publications such as the Sydney Morning Herald and Fashion Journal for her take on relationships and dating culture.

She has a Bachelor in Professional Communication, Master in Narrative Therapy and Community Work, and Graduate Certificate in Sexology.

Jay Anderson is queer writer of colour living and working on Whadjuk Noongar Boodja. Jay completed his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Research in literature and Master of Social Work at Curtin University, worked in the publishing industry and arts sector in various roles, and now works in the justice reintegration space.

Jay’s writing has been published in several online journals and print anthologies, and he co-founded Pulch Mag, a West Australian youth publication. Jay is passionate about strengthening communities and he’s interested in how storytelling can be used as a tool for social justice.

Find all the details at the Centre for Stories website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.