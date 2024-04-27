Search
Claims terrorism arrests have a link to recent assaults of gay men

News

Teenagers arrested as part of a suspected terrorist cell were already on bail, and it is understood that their arrests were in relation to recent assaults on gay men in the Sydney area.

Sydney police arrested five juveniles and charged with terror offences earlier this week.

It is alleged that the five arrested had also interacted with the 16-year-old boy accused of attacking Bishop Mari Mar Emmanuel during his sermon earlier this month.

A Sydney court has heard that some of the teenagers had videos on the phones showing beheading being conducted by Islamic State, clips of people being run over by military equipment and bomb making instructions.

According to The Daily Telegraph police are now re-examining assaults that some of the young men were allegedly involved in that targeted homosexual men.

At Parramatta Children’s Court on Thursday on of the arrested teens who had been charged with possessing or controlling extremist material was granted bail, but it was immediately challenged by the Commonwealth prosecutor.

The child will not have to apply for bail to the NSW Supreme Court. Commonwealth prosecutor Matthew Nelson reportedly told the court that material recovered from the boy’s phone included material advocating for violence towards homosexual men.

