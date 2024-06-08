New Japanese izakaya Papi Katsu opens its doors

Underground dining spot Papi Katsu launched this week with a party celebration that saw lovers of sashimi and cocktails filling its dark labyrinth.

Created by the same team behind Subiaco’s Shui, opening night guests were greeted with caviar and cocktails, a mesmerising musical soundtrack, and amazing sushi and sashimi.

- Advertisement -

While we joked that the venue’s blue and purple lighting might make it the top destination for Perth’s bi+ crowd, the space is decked out with a look that transports you to the back alleys of Osaka or Kyoto as soon as you walk through their doors.

Thursday nights deluge of rain didn’t deter a swathe food lovers and social media influencers from descending on the new restaurant.

The solid wall of water descending from above adding to the feeling you’d just walked into a techno-noir setting out of a Ridley Scott film.

Launch night guests were invited to sample a smorgasbord of sashimi and sushi, while waiters delivered tiny spoons filled with tamagoyaki, decorated with slivers of crispy garlic.

A wide variety of sweet cocktails were also on offer, the Papi Slipper was a mix of Cointreau, Midori, Yellow Chartreuse and Citrus, while the Japanese cocktail mixed Remyy VSOP, Disarrono, Orgeat and Lemon.

The dark space is filled a mix of intimate booths, large dining tables that can host a group of friends, and private dining rooms, perfect for your next celebration.

Located downstairs at Brookfield Place on St George’s Terrace, Papi Katsu operates Monday to Saturday and stays open late.