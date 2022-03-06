New South Wales celebrate Mardi Gras with rainbow birth certificates

People will be able to celebrate the diversity of our community and families with a new NSW commemorative Rainbow birth certificate from Births Deaths and Marriages (the Registry).

NSW Registrar Amanda Ianna said the certificate reflected the NSW Government’s support and commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity across the State and was launched as part of Sydney’s 2022 Mardi Gras festival.

“The launch of our Rainbow certificate provides a special way for people to celebrate the birth of a new family member and uplift and empower the LGBTIQA+ community,” Ianna said.

“The NSW Government continues to champion equality, with a recent ‘Have Your Say’ survey on commemorative birth certificates showing overwhelming support for a Rainbow design.”

The Registry worked with the Rainbow Family Association to find an artist to create a meaningful and contemporary design that would appeal to the LGBTIQA+ community.

Sydney based artist, illustrator and animator Monica Higgins was selected to design the Rainbow birth certificate. Known for serving up something different with her bold, colourful, and richly detailed designs, Higgins was the perfect fit.

Higgins, who identifies as queer, said she used pride colours to depict genderless native animals as rainbow families enjoying themselves among iconic Sydney landmarks.

“I’ve removed gender from the focus of the illustration to give our rainbow families the freedom to be seen as they wish to be,” Higgins said.

Higgins has also pledged a $1 from the sale of each Rainbow commemorative birth certificate to Twenty10 incorporating Gay and Lesbian Counselling Service NSW, a community-based non-profit that provides specialised support to young people of diverse genders, sexes and sexualities.

“It is so important to me that LGBTQIA+ youth feel safe, validated and understand that they are not alone and Twenty10 do an excellent job of making this happen,” Higgins said.

“Twenty10 connects people to a vibrant and loving community who have their best interests at heart. They really care.”

The Rainbow certificate joins the Registry’s growing range of commemorative certificates which seek to appeal to a broader and more inclusive range of audiences.

The current range includes Indigenous artwork, the Chinese zodiac, NRL and Rugby Union teams, Australian Classics, baby handprints, May Gibbs illustrations and Peppa Pig. Commemorative birth certificates can be obtained at any time for people of any age born or adopted in NSW.

Further details on commemorative certificates are available here.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.