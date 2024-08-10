New trailer for ‘Agatha All Along’ gives fans more insight to the upcoming series

A new trailer for the upcoming Marvel series Agatha All Along has arrived. The show sees Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Heartstopper star Joe Locke, alongside Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, the legendary Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza.

- Advertisement -

The series will be available on streaming service Disney+ from 19th September with the first two episodes being available to watch.

The trailer had its premiere at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event.

athryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone joined together on stage to sing the Sacred Chant version of the series’ theme song The Ballad of the Witches Road.

In Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series is the first major screen role for Joe Locke outside his starring role in the popular series Heartstopper.

Jude Laws stars in new Star Wars series that is reminiscent of The Goonies

D23 attendees also got to be the first people to see the trailer for the latest series in the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Skelton Crew is a coming of age story about a group of young kids who stumble over a forgotten Jedi temple. The trailer reminded us of classic 80’s Steven Spielberg films like E.T and The Goonies.

The series that begins streaming on Disney+ on December 4th, 2024, with the first two episodes.

It’s the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Jude Law.

Alongside Law, the show stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost.