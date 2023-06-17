Nicholas Hamilton celebrates Pride and love on new single ‘Spins’

New York musician Nicholas Hamilton is marking Pride celebrations in the US with his romantic new single Spins.

Hamilton says the single was inspired by the second date with his partner, Jackson.

“I wrote Spins the morning after our second date. My hungover brain needed to put the story of our date on paper, otherwise I was going to forget how much love I felt for this guy the night prior.

“Whether it’s the gay pride of it all, the cute story, or the obvious, apparent love throughout the track, I just hope people see some of themselves in the song, or perhaps what they hope for themselves.

“It’s also such a great feeling to be able to release this song during Pride Month, and I feel proud to be part of a community where I can be unabashedly myself.”

Spins is accompanied by a lyric video filmed in Washington Square Park, with a cameo from the singer and his muse.

Spins is out now.

Image: Mollie Pie

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.