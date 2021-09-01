Non-binary athlete Robyn Lambird makes history at Paralympics

Athlete Robyn Lambird has made history at this year’s Paralympics, becoming the first non-binary person to earn a medal at the iconic event.
The 24-year-old snatched bronze in the Women’s 100m T34, behind gold and silver medal winners Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan from the UK.
“I think I just wanna show all the kids out there, with disabilities or not, if you have a dream chase it. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t,” Lambird told 7Sport.
“There’s always a way, and you can always find that way.”
Robyn Lambird brings home the bronze!!
Winner Hannah Cockroft broke the World Record 🤯@SamsungAU | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2S1DEoqeYe
— 7Sport (@7Sport) August 29, 2021
Lambird also caught the crowd’s attention after the race, making a joke of stealing Cockroft’s gold medal before actually accepting their own third place prize.
Lambird joins USA’s Laura Goodkind and Aussie Maz Strong among three non-binary athletes representing at this year’s games.
OIP Staff
