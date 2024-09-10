Oh no, one of our favourite teams just got eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race’

The second leg of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition aired tonight and sadly it was the end of the road for one of our favourite teams.

Kicking off the leg in Salta, northwest Argentina, the 10 teams travelled to the top of Cerro San Bernardo to get a whole view of the area before taking a cable car back down to solid ground.

- Advertisement -

On the way down, music star Nat Bassingthwaite and sister Mel Sheldrick struggled with the mode of transport as Mel revealed her fear of heights. Facing it like a champ, the tears were flowing but the sisters managed to appreciate the view and the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Nat said, “I thought I was scared of heights, so when my sister said she was scared it took me by surprise seeing her like that. I just tried to keep her calm, keep her focused. It was really awful to see someone you love, someone you care about, with that much fear.

“She was so proud of herself for getting through that. It really took her out of her comfort zone and showed her what you are capable of when you do face your fears, and it’s one of the most beautiful experiences even though it was really hard.”

Matildas stars Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik started in the lead and noted that all the elite athelte’s were out in front with swimmer Ian Thorpe and friend Christian Miranda following them up and Ironman Jett Kenny alongside his partner, content creator Lily Brown starting in the third slot.

Teams then faced their first Road Block, where one team member had to match a swatch with a dancer in a group all wearing colourful traditional garb, then they had to memorise what medallion the correct dancer was wearing and point it out to receive their next clue.

Up next was a Detour where teams could pick between two challenges; Strong Stomach or Soft Touch. In Soft Touch teams had to milk at least 2kgs of goat milk.

In Strong Stomach, teams were treated to a local delicacy of Cabeza guateada, aka a whole cow’s head cooked in an Earth oven. A few teams struggled with the culinary challenge, with couple Jett Kenny and Lily Brown choosing to take a one-hour time penalty instead of chewing on tongue and eyeballs.

On their way to the Detour, Nat and Mel took a wrong turn and drove an hour in the opposite direction. Making their way back to the Soft Touch challenge, the pair realised they were likely in last place, but also stopped to watch a baby goat be born!

In their next challenge, in honour of Argentina’s traditional gauchos, skilled horsemen and cowhands, teams would have to work together to learn and perform a routine on horses to earn their next clue.

Unfortunately for the sisters, Jett and Lily’s penalty ran out just before they arrived at the pit stop and, in a footrace to the mat against reality stars Eden and Cyrell, Nat and Mel were our second team to be eliminated.

“There was no way we would have caught up to them,” Nat said, “we just kept saying how grateful we were to have this experience. It was bittersweet… definitely a bummer that it was all done and dusted, but at the same time, it was honestly one of the best things I’ve done in my life, and to share that with my sister was another highlight.”

The pair were racing in support of the Black Dog Institute which assists in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental illnesses and suicide prevention, providing resources, support and education for anyone and their loved ones who may be struggling.

Catch up on the show on 10Play