Ollie Hunt is here with new tune ‘Illusion’

Australian singer Ollie Hunt has just shared his second single and it’s sounding good, and he’s looking great too.

Hunt’s artistry is deeply rooted in personal expression. Struggling with anxiety, he uses music as his sanctuary and a space where he can speak freely, connect honestly and turn vulnerability into strength. For Ollie songwriting isn’t just a skill; it’s a lifeline.

His debut song Running Back was popular with over 44,000 streams and over 85,000 online views, all achieved with little promotion. How for his second song, he’s making a bigger splash.

Illusion is the second release from the Melbourne based talent.



The track explores the emotional complexity of letting go – not just of a person, but of the idealised version of them we create in our minds.



With a gentle soul and RnB sound, the tune quickly grows on you and you’ll find yourself singing along in no time.

Take a listen to Illusion.