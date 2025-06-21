Search
Ollie Hunt is here with new tune ‘Illusion’

Culture

Australian singer Ollie Hunt has just shared his second single and it’s sounding good, and he’s looking great too.

Hunt’s artistry is deeply rooted in personal expression.  Struggling with anxiety, he uses music as his sanctuary and a space where he can speak freely, connect honestly and turn vulnerability into strength.  For Ollie songwriting isn’t just a skill; it’s a lifeline.

His debut song Running Back was popular with over 44,000 streams and over 85,000 online views, all achieved with little promotion. How for his second song, he’s making a bigger splash.

Illusion is the second release from the Melbourne based talent.

The track explores the emotional complexity of letting go – not just of a person, but of the idealised version of them we create in our minds. 

With a gentle soul and RnB sound, the tune quickly grows on you and you’ll find yourself singing along in no time.

Take a listen to Illusion.

News

J.D. Vance becomes the most blocked person ever on Bluesky

0
It seems many people don't want to hear from Donald Trump's 2IC. He's been mocked and blocked.
News

Adult film star Austin Wolf pleads guilty to child sex charges

0
He is now facing a minimum sentence of at least 10 years behind bars.
Culture

Budapest police authorise far-right group to march at time scheduled for Pride Parade

0
The Pride Parade has been banned by the government.
News

Conservative group launches campaign to turn back new rule on blood donation

0
Family Voice Australia says the changes are because of activists rather than being based on science.

