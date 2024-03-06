Olly Alexander shares his UK Eurovision tune ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander has shared the video for his Eurovision 2024 entry Dizzy.

Alexander, aka Years and Years, is not the first high profile performer to represent the UK, but it’s a huge coup to score a singer whose career is already flying high.

So far in his music career Alexander has released three successful albums as Years and Years. The project was originally a band, but later morphed into a solo vehicle for Alexander. He’s also collaborated with some big names including Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys, and Elton John. This is his first release under his own name.

The energetic video for the song shows Alexander dancing around different sets that are spinning around like a merry-go-round.

Alexander has commented on the song which he wrote with hitmaker Danny L Harle.

“The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.” he said during a chat with Graham Norton.

Check out the tune.

It’s a long time since the United Kingdom has won Eurovision

The United Kingdom has a long history of participation in Eurovision, first joining the event during its second outing in 1957. So far Britain has been part of the experience 65 times and they’ve been the winner 5 times.

Their fortunes in recent decades have not been good. The last time they won was back in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves performed Shine a Light. Olly Alexander will be hoping to join the ranks of Sandie Shaw, Lulu, Buck’s Fizz, Brotherhood of Man and Shaw with his song and performance.

They came close in 2022 when Sam Ryder was the runner-up with Spaceman. The UK ended up hosting the 2023 competition when Ukraine was unable to take on the responsibility due to the Russian invasion.

Some years Britain has ended up at the lower end of the tally board, and in 2021 their contestant James Newman ended up with zero jury points.

Over the years some well-known entertainers have taken on the Eurovision challenge for the United Kingdom, among them Bonnie Tyler, Engelbert Humperdinck, Blue and Scooch.

Unlike Australian entry Electric Fields, who will have to complete in the semi-final to gain a place in the finale, the United Kingdom is automatically granted a place in final. The UK is one of the big six alongside France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the host country – who automatically head to the final.

