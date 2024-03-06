Electric Fields head to Eurovision with One Milkali (One Blood)

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Australians have finally discovered who will be representing us at Eurovision in 2024 – it’s the fabulous Electric Fields!

They’ll be taking their tune One Milkali (One Blood) to Malmo in Sweden and it’ll be the first time an Indigenous Australian language will be part of one of the competition’s entries.

The duo comprising vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and producer and keyboardist Michael Ross have vied for honour of representing Australia in the past, and it turns out 2024 is their year.

Take a listen to their entry – One Milkali (One Blood).

“We are buzzed with euphoria at our chance to share this music with the world,” the duo said.

“Our music comes from the deepest place in both of us and Eurovision is the most exciting opportunity to bring together our cultures and share the joy of our global connection.”

One Milkali (One Blood) incorporates Yankunytjatjara, an Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples, in honour of Zaachariaha’s connection to his cultures, peoples and Country — the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands of South Australia.

“It’s one of Australia’s oldest languages. It’s not just a word, milkali, it’s the way we gave its intention, it’s a melody and it’s a beautiful sound that can go onto the global stage and be part of the opportunity of a global choir.

“That’s how I look at the Eurovision, is that we’re coming in with a note and a tone, with just one song and we’re wanting to contribute and it happens to also have one of Australia’s oldest languages in it.” Fielding said.

Thirty-seven nations will be taking part in this year’s competition which will be held in Malmo in Sweden. Sweden is hosting after Loreen won the competition for a second time with her song Tattoo.

Australia first got involved in the competition in 2014 when Jessica Mauboy provided some entertainment during the interval, the following year we were invited to be part of the official competition with Guy Sebastian, Isaiah Firebrace, Dani Im, Jessica Mauboy, Montaigne, Sheldon Riley and Kate Miller-Heidke all taking turns to represent Australia. Last year WA band Voyager were Australia’s representative.

Eurovision 2024 takes place in Malmo, Sweden with semi-final 1 on 7th May, semifinal 2 on 9th May, and the grand final on 11th May.

OIP Staff

