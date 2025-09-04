Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Olympian Greg Louganis is selling his medals to fund leaving the USA

News

Olympic diver Greg Louganis has announced he’s decided to leave the USA and he’s selling his medals to fund his departure.

Louganis completed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, won Gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and also found gold success at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. He’s been described as the greatest diver of all time.

- Advertisement -

Louganis came out as gay in 1994 at the opening of the Gay Games, the following year he released his autobiography Breaking the Surface, and in an interview with Barbara Walters ahead of its release discussed being HIV positive.

The athlete is both a trailblazer for LGBTIQA+ representation, but has also broken down barriers for people living with HIV.

Now in a lengthy Facebook post Louganis has shared his decision to leave the USA and relocated to Panama. He shared that he’s sold his house, and his Olympic medals to fund his new life. Saying at 65 years of age, he’s ready for a new chapter.

Greg Louganis photographed by Mark Hanauer (Public Domain).

“Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis? Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that.” he said in his statement.

“I think I may find it at times, in moments, my goal is to live it! Discover, allow, and nurture that human spirit through the experiences of life.

“To be joyful in the moments, embrace the grief, the anger, and the laughter, and embrace it all, feel it all in this experience we call our lives.” Louganis said.

Latest

News

Burkina Faso brings in new laws to criminalise homosexuality

0
The country has not previously had laws targeting the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

0
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology...
News

Queer Screen announces award winners

0
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
History

On This Gay Day | The film 'My Own Private Idaho' made its debut

0
In 1991 'My Own Private Idaho' screened at the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Burkina Faso brings in new laws to criminalise homosexuality

0
The country has not previously had laws targeting the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

0
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology...
News

Queer Screen announces award winners

0
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
History

On This Gay Day | The film 'My Own Private Idaho' made its debut

0
In 1991 'My Own Private Idaho' screened at the...
News

Anti-trans campaigner Graham Linehan arrested in London

0
The writer is now out on bail but has been told to stay off X.

Burkina Faso brings in new laws to criminalise homosexuality

OUTinPerth -
The country has not previously had laws targeting the LGBTIQA+ communities.
Read more

Izak Rankine apolgises for gay slur as he returns to Australia

OUTinPerth -
Adelaide Crows player Izak Rankine has delivered an apology for his use of a gay slur during an AFL match, an incident that saw...
Read more

Queer Screen announces award winners

Graeme Watson -
The Sydney based festival has just enjoyed a spectacular season.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture