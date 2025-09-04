Olympian Greg Louganis is selling his medals to fund leaving the USA

Olympic diver Greg Louganis has announced he’s decided to leave the USA and he’s selling his medals to fund his departure.

Louganis completed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, won Gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and also found gold success at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. He’s been described as the greatest diver of all time.

- Advertisement -

Louganis came out as gay in 1994 at the opening of the Gay Games, the following year he released his autobiography Breaking the Surface, and in an interview with Barbara Walters ahead of its release discussed being HIV positive.

The athlete is both a trailblazer for LGBTIQA+ representation, but has also broken down barriers for people living with HIV.

Now in a lengthy Facebook post Louganis has shared his decision to leave the USA and relocated to Panama. He shared that he’s sold his house, and his Olympic medals to fund his new life. Saying at 65 years of age, he’s ready for a new chapter.

Greg Louganis photographed by Mark Hanauer (Public Domain).

“Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis? Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that.” he said in his statement.

“I think I may find it at times, in moments, my goal is to live it! Discover, allow, and nurture that human spirit through the experiences of life.

“To be joyful in the moments, embrace the grief, the anger, and the laughter, and embrace it all, feel it all in this experience we call our lives.” Louganis said.