Omar Rudberg releases emotional new song ‘Dying’

Omar Rudberg, best known for his leading role in the TV series Young Royals, has released an emotional new song called Dying.

Rudberg released his debut album in 2022, but he’s mainly opted to share music through a series of EPs and a string of stand alone singles.

Take a look at the music video.

The video was directed by Damon Baker, who will have his debut feature film out in 2026, it’s called Ways of Loving.

Rudberg recently posed for Baker’s Free Art Series on Instagram, creating a series of provocative and revealing images.

The track is written by Isaac Dunbar and Tommy English, and produced by English.

Rudberg is about to set off on a European tour as the support act for Zara Larsson. He’s set to play all 17 dates of the fellow Swede’s tour.