On This Gay Day: Actor, activist, and director, Cynthia Nixon was born

Cynthia Nixon was born on this day in 1966

Actor, activist and director, Cynthia Nixon was born on this day in 1966.

Best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on the TV series Sex and the City and its spin-off And Just Like That, Nixon has enjoyed a successful career on stage and screen, and also ventured into the political realm.

Nixon’s career began as a teenager when she appeared in television, film and theatre roles. She made her feature film debut appearing in 1980’s Little Darlings alongside Kristy McNichol and Tatum O’Neal. The same year she made her Broadway debut in a revival of The Philadelphia Story.

Outside of acting Nixon has always been an advocate for public education. In 2018 she enter the world of politics and ran to be the Governor of New York. She failed to get the Democrats endorsement and returned to acting.

Nixon’s first marriage was to school teacher Danny Moses, they have two children together. In 2012 she married her partner Christine Marinoni, a fellow education activist. In 2018 Nixon shared that her oldest child is transgender.

