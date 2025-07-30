Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | In 1981 a newspaper revealed Martina Navratilova was a lesbian

History

Considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles categories in a career that spanned the 1970s and 1980s. She won the Women’s Singles at Wimbledon a record nine times.

Hailing from Czechoslovakia, the tennis player made a big impact on the game in the early 1970s. She was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 1975, losing to Evonne Goolagong, and also was the runner-up at the French Open, losing to Chris Evert.

- Advertisement -

After she lost to Evert again in the semi-finals at the US Open, she went to US authorities and informed them she wished to defect from her communist homeland. A month later she was given a green card and in 1981 became a US citizen.

Shortly after gaining her US citizenship, she gave an interview to sports reporter Steve Goldstein at the New York Daily News where she revealed she was bisexual and had been in a relationship with author Rita Mae Brown.

The tennis star asked the reporter not to reveal the information until she was ready to come out, but it was published on this day in 1981 in the newspaper against her wishes.

Navratilova has since described herself as a lesbian. She was in a long-term relationship with author Judy Nelson. Their relationship ended in 1991, and resulted in a public palimony lawsuit that was eventually settled out of court. In 2014 Navratilova proposed to her longtime girlfriend, for Miss USSR Julia Lemigova, the couple wed the following year.

After her tennis career ended Navratilova has been a political activist in the realms of gay and lesbian rights, animal rights and supporting the needs of underprivileged children.

She has often made headlines and been criticised for her opposition transgender people’s participation in sport.

In 2008 Navratilova became a Czech citizen again, while retaining her US citizenship.

Latest

Culture

Dolly Parton’s musical comedy ‘Here You Come Again’ is coming to Perth

0
A joyous new musical comedy featuring the hits of the legendary Dolly Parton is coming to Perth audiences this August.
Culture

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

0
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Community

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

0
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Stillwater’ is an edgy thriller from debut crime author Tanya Scott

0
After years away, disability support worker Luke Harris is back in his hometown of Melbourne and is determined to build a quiet life, starting with a steady job.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Dolly Parton’s musical comedy ‘Here You Come Again’ is coming to Perth

0
A joyous new musical comedy featuring the hits of the legendary Dolly Parton is coming to Perth audiences this August.
Culture

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

0
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Community

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

0
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Stillwater’ is an edgy thriller from debut crime author Tanya Scott

0
After years away, disability support worker Luke Harris is back in his hometown of Melbourne and is determined to build a quiet life, starting with a steady job.
Culture

Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition returns for 2025

0
One of the world's biggest songwriting competitions is back for its 12th outing.

Dolly Parton’s musical comedy ‘Here You Come Again’ is coming to Perth

OUTinPerth -
A joyous new musical comedy featuring the hits of the legendary Dolly Parton is coming to Perth audiences this August.
Read more

WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

Leigh Andrew Hill -
A new documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating, shocking story of acclaimed WA dancer Floeur Alder.
Read more

Long-acting injectable PrEP available through Compassionate Access Program

OUTinPerth -
This long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis - Apretude - offers an alternative to daily oral pills.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture