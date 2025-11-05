Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | In 1989 The West Australian opposed decriminalising homosexuality

History

In 1989 as Western Australia’s politicians approached the landmark move of decriminalising homosexuality the state’s daily newspaper The West Australian pleaded for them to keep the ban in place.

In an editorial the newspaper claimed the move that would remove laws that made male same-sex activity an offence punishable by prison sentences would lead to

- Advertisement -

The newspaper said, “While no community can ever hop to stamp out homosexuality, it remains a supremely unacceptable aberration with an unhappy capacity to corrupt, and deserves no concessions.”

The newspaper said elected members of parliament were only supporting the bill because it was an “easy option” and to  “spare us from accusations of repression and from the shrill indignation of the ‘gay’ lobby.”

In the opinion of The West Australian gay couples should be satisfied with the police no actively pursuing the enforcement of the law, but removing the law was a step too far. The view of the newspaper was that gay couples should keep their relationships out of sight and behind close doors.

The newspaper also said arguments that decriminalising homosexuality would lead to reduced discrimination and stugma, and assist in tackling the AIDS crisis were unconvincing.

They described the LGBTIQA+ community as having an “ugly face” that included depraved encounters in public bathrooms and a desire to hold “so-called gay Mardi Gras”.

Former Democrats senator, and national spokesperson for Just.Equal, Brian Greig, questioned the publications failure to ever offer an apology for their editorial.

Thirty two later the media group SevenWest through it’s Sunday Times publication had become the major sponsor of PrideFEST, that “so-called Gay Mardi Gras” that emerged in the years after the laws were passed.

The laws were further updated in 2002 to remove standardise the age of consent between heterosexual and homosexual sexual activity, gay sex had remained illegal to those under the age of twenty one. Many other areas of discrimination in the law were also removed.

In 2017 Premier Mark McGowan made a historic apology to for the laws that had criminalised homosexuality and the state introduced a scheme to remove historical convictions from people’s records.

In 2021, three years after OUTinPerth first approached the newspaper about the historic editorial, then-editor Anthony De Ceglie said the views expressed by the newspaper in 1989 no longer reflected their stance today, but he stopped short of apologising.

“This editorial from 32 years ago is another reminder of how far we have come as a newspaper and as a community”

“The West Australian was under different ownership in 1989, and the hateful language and sentiment of this editorial certainly does not reflect our company’s culture or values under my watch.

“Seven West Media (WA) is an inclusive workplace, a proud partner of Pride WA and a passionate supporter of the LGBTIQA+ community.” De Ceglie said.

Latest

News

Opinion | What’s wrong with the Better Together podcast

0
Lyn Hardy breaks down the arguments made by Matt Beard from All Out.
News

Tasmania agrees to redress scheme over laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing 

0
The scheme is the first of its kind in Australia.
Community

Get creepy crawly at Club Silly this Friday at The Bird

0
The Bird will be buzzing for Club Silly's fourth outing this weekend.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Chosen Family’ tells a story of love and destruction

0
Madeleine Grey’s simmering tale of desire is full of compassion for the two main characters, and the weight of historical barriers to that desire.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Opinion | What’s wrong with the Better Together podcast

0
Lyn Hardy breaks down the arguments made by Matt Beard from All Out.
News

Tasmania agrees to redress scheme over laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing 

0
The scheme is the first of its kind in Australia.
Community

Get creepy crawly at Club Silly this Friday at The Bird

0
The Bird will be buzzing for Club Silly's fourth outing this weekend.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Chosen Family’ tells a story of love and destruction

0
Madeleine Grey’s simmering tale of desire is full of compassion for the two main characters, and the weight of historical barriers to that desire.
Community

Mardi Gras tickets for major events on sale today

0
The annual festival will run from 13th February through to 1st March 2026.

Opinion | What’s wrong with the Better Together podcast

OUTinPerth -
Lyn Hardy breaks down the arguments made by Matt Beard from All Out.
Read more

Tasmania agrees to redress scheme over laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing 

OUTinPerth -
The scheme is the first of its kind in Australia.
Read more

Get creepy crawly at Club Silly this Friday at The Bird

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The Bird will be buzzing for Club Silly's fourth outing this weekend.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture