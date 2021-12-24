On This Gay Day: In 2013 the Queen pardoned Alan Turing

On this day is 2013 Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon for scientist Alan Turing.

Turing is credited with being the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence. The work of the English mathematician, computer scientist, logician, cryptoanalyst, philosopher and theoretical biologist was not fully realised until years after his tragic death.

During World War II he was involved in code breaking and was responsible for many important breakthroughs that are credited with shortening the conflict. He went on to work on some of the earliest computers, and his theories are credited with major developments in the field.

In 1952 Turing was prosecuted for gross indecency when it was discovered that he was homosexual. He accepted being chemically castrated rather than being sent to prison. Two years later he died by suicide.

In 2009 following an online campaign, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown made a public apology for the way Turing was treated.

“Thousands of people have come together to demand justice for Alan Turing and recognition of the appalling way he was treated. While Turing was dealt with under the law of the time and we can’t put the clock back, his treatment was of course utterly unfair and I am pleased to have the chance to say how deeply sorry I and we all are for what happened to him … So on behalf of the British government, and all those who live freely thanks to Alan’s work I am very proud to say: we’re sorry, you deserved so much better.” the British PM said.

On this day in 2013 Queen Elizabeth II granted him a posthumous pardon. During her reign the Queen has only made four posthumous pardons, usually they are because it was revealed the person was innocent of the charges, or their family had made a personal appeal to the monarch. Turings case did not have either of these elements.

In 2017 the British government issued an apology to all people who had been prosecuted under the previous laws and offered a pathway for their convictions to be removed – the legislation is referred to as Alan Turing’s Law. Following this move similar legislation has been brought in across the globe in many jurisdictions who have their legal systems based in British law. In 2018 Western Australia passed the Historical Homosexual Convictions Expungement Bill 2017.

Turing is now featured on the British fifty pound note, and he has been honoured via statues, prizes and portrayals in film and television.

