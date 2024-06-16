Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

On This Gay Day | Poet Pat Parker died in 1989

History

Pat Parker was an African American poet and activist. Her poetry and activism drew upon her experiences as a Black lesbian feminist.

Born Patricia Crooks in 1944, she grew up in Houston, Texas. She moved to Los Angeles when she was seventeen to go to college, and then moved on to San Francisco to study writing but did not graduate.

- Advertisement -

She married playwright Ed Bullins in 1962. During their marriage the couple got involved with the Black Panther Party. The couple divorced four years later, with the poet later detailed how she’d suffered domestic violence.

Soon after her 1966 divorce, she married publisher Robert F Parker, but this relationship also came to end with Pat Parker later saying by the late 1960s she had realised she was a lesbian.

In the early 60’s Parker began reading her poems in bookshops, and after moving to Oakland California in the early 1970s her writing career took off.

One of her most well-known works is Womanslaughter a poem she wrote in response to her older sister Shirley Jones who was shot and killed by her husband.

From the late 1960’s until her death in 1989 Parker corresponded with Audre Lorde, whose own work as a writer followed similar themes. Parker died at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In June 2019 she was included as one of the 50 inaugural “pioneers, trailblazers, and heroes” listed on the USA’s Stonewall National Monument inside New York’s Stonewall Inn.

In 1979 Parker read her poem Where You Will Be at the first National March On Washington for LGBTQ Rights.

Latest

News

South African LGBTIQA+ rights activist Mmapaseka Steve Letsike sworn in as an MP

0
Internationally recongised LGBTIQA+ rights defender Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is now an MP.
Culture

Norwegian pop singer Dagny shares new mini album

0
Take a listen to her new song 'Hate Being Alone'.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Marc Almond, Thomas Bangalter, Bronze Avery, Gustaph and Darin.
Community

Meaghan Holden appointed inaugural CEO of Living Proud

0
Holden joins Living Proud from Switchboard in Victoria.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

South African LGBTIQA+ rights activist Mmapaseka Steve Letsike sworn in as an MP

0
Internationally recongised LGBTIQA+ rights defender Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is now an MP.
Culture

Norwegian pop singer Dagny shares new mini album

0
Take a listen to her new song 'Hate Being Alone'.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Marc Almond, Thomas Bangalter, Bronze Avery, Gustaph and Darin.
Community

Meaghan Holden appointed inaugural CEO of Living Proud

0
Holden joins Living Proud from Switchboard in Victoria.
Culture

Sue Perkins apologises for misgendering Emma D’Arcy

0
Perkins said she would never want to be disrespectful.

South African LGBTIQA+ rights activist Mmapaseka Steve Letsike sworn in as an MP

Graeme Watson -
Internationally recongised LGBTIQA+ rights defender Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is now an MP.
Read more

Norwegian pop singer Dagny shares new mini album

OUTinPerth -
Take a listen to her new song 'Hate Being Alone'.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
Marc Almond, Thomas Bangalter, Bronze Avery, Gustaph and Darin.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture