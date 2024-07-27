Oslo Pride shooter will appeal conviction and 30-year jail sentence

An Iranian born Norwegian man convicted over a shooting rampage on the eve of Oslo Pride in 2022 will appeal his conviction and 30-year prison sentence.

Two people were killed, nine were wounded, and 25 others suffered were injured after shots were fired at patrons at the London Pub, a venue that has long been at the centre of the city’s LGBTIQA+ community, as well as a nearby jazz bar.

Zaniar Matapour, a 44-year-old Iranian born man, who became a Norwegian citizen was convicted earlier this month of a long list of crimes including murder and terrorism offences. He has been sentenced to thirty years in prison with a minimum of twenty years to be served before being considered for parole.

Lawyers representing the victims in the case have shared that they’ve been informed that Matapour will be lodging an appeal against the conviction.

“My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case,” Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.

Convicted terrorist Zaniar Matapour.

Matapour’s lawyers have not made any public comment regarding the appeal. During the trial it was claimed that the accused had been inspired to act by Danish intelligence agents posing as members of terrorist group ISIL.

When the court handed down its verdict, they said it was clear that that attack was targeted at the LGBTQ community.

“The attack undoubtedly targeted gay people,” the court said in its verdict. “The goal was both to kill as many gay people as possible and to instill fear in LGBTQ people more broadly.”

While Matapour will be eligible for parole in 20 years, he is also subject to legislation that could see him kept in prison indefinitely if he is deemed to remain a danger to society.