Party in the great outdoors with ROAM Festival 2023

Australia’s newest three-day electronic music camping soirée, ROAM Festival, has revealed more talent set to perform at the inaugural 2023 event.

Set to take place from 3 March to 5 March 2023 in a yet-to-be disclosed Western Australia location, ROAM Festival will feature the best international and local electronic artists as they head into the outback to immerse festival-goers in a one-of-a-kind musically led experience.

Featuring internationally renowned DJs including Overmono, Sub Focus, Netsky, Ren Zukii, Tina Says, Anna Lunoe and Helena Hauff, the festival promises a celebration of freedom and music in a unique outback setting.

ROAM Festival was initially due to take place in March 2022, however the festival was postponed due to government travel restrictions.

ROAM Festival Managing Director, Daniel Arrigoni said the postponement, while disappointing, has given the team time to add to its line-up with exceptional artists, as well further finesse the unique offering ROAM plans to bring.

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the world’s best international and local electronic artists for what will be a truly one-of-its-kind experience for WA, it’s been a long time since a quality camping music festival has been delivered in WA and we believe now really is the right time for it,” Arrigoni said.

“We have focused our search on a new home for ROAM Festival and have secured an incredible location just 90 minutes drive from Perth,” said Mr Arrigoni.

Festivalgoers will get to choose from several camping package options on ground, with Glamping and Pre-Pitched Tent options available as add-ons, although both will be strictly limited.

The ROAM campgrounds are set to come to life for an all-inclusive artistic experience through not only music, but also a series of curated visual arts. Adding to the camping experience will also be a number of popular food and beverage vendors.

For more information head to roamfestival.com.au

