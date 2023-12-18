Patricia Karvelas will host political talkfest ‘Q+A’ in 2024

The ABC has announced that Patricia Karvelas will continue as the host of political talk-fest Q+A in 2024.

Karvelas stepped into the host role earlier this year following the resignation of Stan Grant.

The long running show has been through a series of hosts in recent years. Founding host Tony Jones left the program in 2019 and was replaced by Hamish McDonald.

McDonald left in 2021 citing the excessive amount of online abuse he’d received as a key reason for his departure and return to Channel 10’s The Project.

The show was then looked after by a rotation of presenters with Stan Grant, Virginia Trioli and David Speers regularly in the host’s chair. In mid 2022 Grant was announced as the permanent host, but he left the broadcaster after criticism of comments he made during a broadcast of the Coronation of King Charles III.

The show, which just a few years ago was “not-to-be-missed” viewing, has struggled to retain viewers and the broadcaster recently moved it back to its traditional Monday night slot.

The ABC will be hoping for some stability and a growing audience with Karvelas at the helm. While appearing on TV each Monday night, Karvelas will also continue as the host of ABC Radio National’s prestigious Breakfast program.

“Q+A is the town hall. It’s the only program bringing together a range of guests to debate the big issues where ordinary people – not journalists or insiders – can come along and ask questions of powerful people.” Karvelas said of the program.

“I thrive on big and difficult conversations and I’m excited and privileged to take on the role of host of this iconic ABC program in 2024.”

“A show like Q+A should constantly be evolving to meet the needs of Australians and that’s what I’m committed to doing.”

Karvelas said she was excited about both her roles at the broadcaster.

“RN Breakfast is the agenda-setting long-form audio interview program that brings me so much joy. I’m delighted to combine my love of radio and TV at the ABC.”

