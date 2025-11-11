Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Peach PRC announces Australian and New Zealand tour for 2026

Culture

Peach PRC will bring her Wandering Spirit Tour for a series of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand in March 2026. 

Peach will make her highly anticipated return to stages across her home country in what will be her biggest Australian shows to date.

- Advertisement -

Kicking off the tour at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Thursday 12 March, she then heads to AEC Theatre, Adelaide on Friday 13 April, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney on Sunday 15 March, Brisbane’s Cultural Forecourt, South Bank on Thursday 19 March and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory on Saturday 21 March. 

Peach will also make her New Zealand headline debut – following a previous visit supporting Yungblud on his NZ tour – to perform two debut shows at Shed 6, Wellington on Saturday 28 March and Powerstation, Auckland on Sunday 29 March. 

With over 230 million streams across the discography and over 2 billion social views, Peach is still riding a high from her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie debuting at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts and amassing over tens of millions of streams globally. 

Frontier Members can access the presale from 1pm local time on Thursday 13 November, before tickets go on sale on Friday 14 November at 3pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/peachprc

Joining Peach PRC on all Australian dates are US pop newcomer, Maude Latour and Sydney pop artist, Salty. 

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Dance music producer Patrick Cowley died

0
Many lost recordings of the musician have been unearthed in recent years.
Culture

Charli XCX enters new ‘Wuthering Heights’ era

0
The singer's new album will accompany a new film from 'Saltburn' director Emerald Fennell.
Culture

40 years ago Wham! released ‘I’m Your Man’

0
The song would be one of the last tracks Wham! would release.
News

Speculation the Olympics will introduce ban on transgender participation

0
The IOC has stressed no decision has been made yet.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Dance music producer Patrick Cowley died

0
Many lost recordings of the musician have been unearthed in recent years.
Culture

Charli XCX enters new ‘Wuthering Heights’ era

0
The singer's new album will accompany a new film from 'Saltburn' director Emerald Fennell.
Culture

40 years ago Wham! released ‘I’m Your Man’

0
The song would be one of the last tracks Wham! would release.
News

Speculation the Olympics will introduce ban on transgender participation

0
The IOC has stressed no decision has been made yet.
News

Court date set for Alan Jones indecent assault trial

0
Broadcaster Alan Jones will head to court next year...

On This Gay Day | Dance music producer Patrick Cowley died

OUTinPerth -
Many lost recordings of the musician have been unearthed in recent years.
Read more

Charli XCX enters new ‘Wuthering Heights’ era

OUTinPerth -
The singer's new album will accompany a new film from 'Saltburn' director Emerald Fennell.
Read more

40 years ago Wham! released ‘I’m Your Man’

OUTinPerth -
The song would be one of the last tracks Wham! would release.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture