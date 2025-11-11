Peach PRC announces Australian and New Zealand tour for 2026

Peach PRC will bring her Wandering Spirit Tour for a series of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand in March 2026.

Peach will make her highly anticipated return to stages across her home country in what will be her biggest Australian shows to date.

Kicking off the tour at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Thursday 12 March, she then heads to AEC Theatre, Adelaide on Friday 13 April, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney on Sunday 15 March, Brisbane’s Cultural Forecourt, South Bank on Thursday 19 March and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory on Saturday 21 March.

Peach will also make her New Zealand headline debut – following a previous visit supporting Yungblud on his NZ tour – to perform two debut shows at Shed 6, Wellington on Saturday 28 March and Powerstation, Auckland on Sunday 29 March.

With over 230 million streams across the discography and over 2 billion social views, Peach is still riding a high from her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie debuting at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts and amassing over tens of millions of streams globally.

Frontier Members can access the presale from 1pm local time on Thursday 13 November, before tickets go on sale on Friday 14 November at 3pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/peachprc .

Joining Peach PRC on all Australian dates are US pop newcomer, Maude Latour and Sydney pop artist, Salty.