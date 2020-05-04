Performing Arts WA Awards reveal their 2020 winners

The 2020 Performing Arts WA Awards – the local theatre and dance industry’s peak professional awards – were held over the weekend in an online ceremony.

This once-a-year celebration presented by Artist Relief Fund WA recognised outstanding achievements by actors, directors, theatre- and dance-makers, designers and production companies, with 21 awards presented out of 98 nominations.

Winners in theatre included On Our Beach by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre for Best Mainstage Production and See You Next Tuesday by The Blue Room Theatre & Static Drive Co. for Best Independent Production. Charlotte Otton was awarded Best Actor (Female) and Humphrey Bower won Best Actor (Male).

Winners in dance included Alice (in wonderland) by West Australian Ballet for Best Production, while Scott Elstermann won Best Performer (Male) and Chihiro Nomura won Best Performer (Female). Rachel Arianne Ogle was awarded Best Choreographer for her work precipice.

The Artist Relief Fund’s secretary Nick Maclaine congratulated all of the nominees and winners, as well as everyone who contributed to making live theatre or dance last year.

“These are extraordinary times for our sector,” he said. “We felt it was more necessary than ever for WA’s arts workers to be acknowledged, rewarded and celebrated.

“It was a joy to come together online and celebrate the people who enrich our state.”

Winners of the affectionately known ‘PAWA Awards’ received cash prizes on the night thanks to the generous sponsorship of the North Perth Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank; Harlequin Floors; the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA); and Moore Creative Artists (MCA).

Minderoo Foundation was the inaugural sponsor of a new initiative – ‘The Artist Relief Fund’s Student Endowments – supported by Minderoo Foundation’ were presented to five students studying at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). The endowments reward high achieving students to help support them in their studies.

Source:- Media release, Image:- Tasha Faye

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.