Perfume Genius returns with ‘It’s a Mirror’, the first taste from new album ‘Glory’

Culture

Perfume Genius has shared the first track from his upcoming album Glory which will be released on 28th March. The first single is titled It’s a Mirror.

The upcoming album will be the seventh in the career of Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, and follows on from his 2022 album Ugly Season.

The music video for the song is directed by Cody Critchloe. The two artists first collaborated on the music video for Perfume Genius’ groundbreaking Queen, and Critchloe has also directed videos for artists such as Robyn, Kyle Minogue, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s and Yves Tumor.

Speaking about the new track Hadreas said it was a reflection on his own mental processes.

“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on. I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades.

I wrote It’s a Mirror while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed,” he said.

The album sees Hadreas reunited with producer Blake Mills and keyboardist and co-writer Alan Wyffels. Kiwi artist Aldous Harding also appears on the album. Harding was the support artist for Perfume Genius when he appeared at the Perth Festival a decade ago.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

