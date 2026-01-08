Person who vandalised the home of US Vice President J.D. Vance faces court

Twenty-six year old William DeFoor has appeared in a Cincinnati court accused of vandalising the home of US President J.D. Vance and assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents United States Secret Service (USSS) agents observed DeFoor running along the front fence of the protected residence. DeFoor allegedly breached the property line at the driveway and attempted to break the driver’s side window of an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle blocking the driveway entrance. DeFoor was armed with a hammer.

William DeFoor appears in court in Cincinnati.

DeFoor allegedly refused law enforcement commands to stop and drop the weapon. Charging documents state DeFoor ignored all commands and began to use the hammer to break glass windows across the front of the protected residence.

DeFoor’s hammer strikes also caused damage to the enhanced security assets on each window owned by the United States government and valued at more than $28,000. The defendant allegedly attempted to flee on foot and was detained by USSS agents and Cincinnati police officers.

DeFoor is now facing potential prison sentences of 10 years for the property damage and 20 years for the alleged assault on a officer.

US media reports have suggested that DeFoor is a wealthy family who support the Democratic party, and there have also been suggestions that DeFoor is transgender and goes by the name Julia.

In court defence attorney Paul Laufman said his client’s actions were not politically motivated and related to mental health challenges.

“I just don’t think there’s anything political going on. This is purely a mental health issue,” Laufman said.

Later DeFoor’s mother spoke to the media.

“Mental illness is a terrible thing. It is a struggle which can take over the life of a beautiful person. And the people who love and support them. Unfortunately, for our child, it has taken over his life in a way that we could never have imagined,” Catherine DeFoor said.

DeFoor will return to court for a detention hearing on Friday in relation to the federal charges.