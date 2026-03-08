South Australian MP Connie Bonaros doesn’t hold back on criticism of Cory Bernardi

South Australian MP Connie Bonaros, who represents the SA Best party, has shared her thoughts on One Nation’s Cory Bernardi’s thoughts about same sex marriage leading to bestiality – and she hasn’t held back.

“Can I start by saying this: there is a special Greek word for people like Cory Bernardi and the repugnant and vile views that he has shared – and that word is malaka,” Bonaros said.

- Advertisement -

She added that if Bernardi did not understand the meaning of the term, “he should go and find himself a Greek dictionary.”

South Australian MP Connie Bonaros.

Berandi who was is now the One Nation leader in South Australia, told the ABC on Friday that he stands by his belief that allowing same sex marriages will lead to greater acceptance of polyamorous relationships and bestiality.

Cory Bernardi first made the suggestion almost 14 years ago during a parliamentary debate. His remarks were labeled “repugnant” by then Prime Minister Tony Abbott. He was removed from his position as Deputy Leader of Business in the Senate. The incident marked the beginning of Bernardi being on the outer with the party.

In 2017 he resigned from the Liberal party and formed his own party Australian Conservatives, but the fledgling party had a poor showing at the 2019 election and the party was deregistered a few months later, and Bernardi resigned from his senate position.

After leaving politics Bernardi joined Sky News where he regularly made outlandish statements.

SA Best is a political party founded by Nick Xenophon in 2017, as a partner political party to his national organisation Nick Xenophon Team, later renamed to Centre Alliance. Bonaros was elected to the upper house at the 2018 state election and she is seeking re-election at the current state poll.

The South Australian state election will be held on 21st March.