Perth artist Lo delivers a slice of perfect dream pop with ‘GTY’

Perth artist Lo has shared a new song GTY (Good To You), and it’s the first insight into what to expect from forthcoming EP Shy Panic, due for release Thursday 1 September.

GTY sees Lo self reflect on the ending of a relationship. Lo talks through the track’s themes sharing it’s a moment of brutal self-reflection.

”This song is basically a big whoops, I fucked up, and I’m here to face it. Sometimes knowing you’re the person that caused the pain is worse than the pain of being a victim of it. The guilt and shame of being someone you don’t want to be.”

Lo said the tune went through a lot of transformations before reaching it’s final state.

“This track went through many different changes. It started off as a much slower song played on acoustic, but I’m always a sucker for contradicting the music and lyrics.”

The finished tune is drenched in a hazy dream pop sound and is instantly memorable.

Lo stepped into the spotlight after the success of her debut EP Plan For An Independent Future, since it’s release it’s clocked up over a million streams.

Perth audiences can catch Lo live when the single is launched at the Rosemount Hotel on Saturday 13th August. Tickets available via Oztix.

Listen to GFY (Good For You) online.

Graeme Watson

