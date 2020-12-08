Perth Cultural Centre screen to be removed as part of revitalisation project

The giant LED screen that’s become a familiar fixture of the Perth Cultural Centre (PCC) has reached the end of its tenure, with a transformation of the precinct on the way.

In a move approved by the Cultural Precinct Taskforce, founded in 2019, the removal of the screen will restore the view of the James Street Mall and follow the taskforce strategy for a more welcoming and active area.

WA Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman says the McGowan Government is working to create a space that welcomes visitors to the PCC and brings local community together.

“The McGowan Government is working to create a space that welcomes visitors to the PCC and brings together the local community,” Templeman said.

“Removing the screen will enable much better use of the amphitheatre as it allows for the installation of temporary staging, such as a music shell.

“The $1.5 billion Perth City Deal, to encourage more people to the city, includes $20 million investment into the PCC for immediate improvements in lighting, security, and wayfinding, as well as the development of a longer-term vision for the space to become a place of destination for all visitors to the city.”

Member for Perth John Carey has also thrown his support behind the plan.

“The Cultural Precinct Taskforce has been linking short-term maintenance and activation strategies across the PCC in time for the opening of the WA Museum Boola Bardip and increased visitation and activation over summer,” Carey said.

“We expect to be announcing the successful tenderer for the PCC Masterplan very soon, which will take us into the next stage of planning for the precinct.”

As part of the announcement, Templeman also revealed that useable parts of the screen will be “donated” to The Court Hotel. Speaking to OUTinPerth, Minister Templeman expanded on the process behind this decision.

“As a stakeholder of the Perth Cultural Centre, The Court Hotel was advised the screen was being demolished at which time they requested to take the LED screens,” the Minister for Culture and the Arts said.

“Rather than be sent to landfill, the Perth Theatre Trust Board agreed they could take the screens if they paid for any additional costs – which is $660 for transportation.

“As the screen has to be taken down in component parts, and the frame cut up, The Court will need to cover the costs of reconstruction.

Templeman also confirmed that other stakeholders in the PCC were given the opportunity to show interest in the screen.

“Perth Cultural Centre stakeholders were advised the screen may be demolished in July 2020,” the Minister continued.

“North Metropolitan TAFE was initially interested but declined.”

While the screen saw a cost of $840,000 to the former Barnett Liberal Government, the asset had a $0 value when it was transferred from Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority.

The Court Hotel director Bree Maddox also confirmed other stakeholders were notified about the status of the PCC screen.

“The screen was due to be sent to landfill, The Court offered to recycle what we could at the venue and covered any additional costs incurred for this to happen,” Maddox said.

“The Perth Cultural Centre stakeholders were all advised of the demolition of the screen back in July.”

OIP Staff, image: DevelopmentWA

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.