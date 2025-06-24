Perth Festival boss Nathan Bennett to depart after almost a decade

Perth Festival today announced that Executive Director and CEO Nathan Bennett will step down from the role in October 2025.

They say Bennett’s time helming the arts organisation has been a period of that has seen “extraordinary organisational growth, a deep commitment to diversifying audiences, a fearless approach to navigating a challenging operating environment, and the delivery of several large-scale, logistically complex public events.”

During Nathan’s almost decade long tenure as Executive Director, Perth Festival’s annual turnover increased significantly and he has played a key role in stabilising the organisation’s operational and financial health.

Nathan Bennett.





He also oversaw the delivery of Perth Festival in 2021 and 2022 while successfully leading the organisation through the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett will commence in his new role as Chief Executive Officer of the World Masters Games Perth 2029 early in 2026. An international multi-sport competition that will attract some 30,000 athletes from across Australia and around the globe, the World Masters Games will take place in Perth in October 2029.

The Games will complement Perth Festival on Western Australia’s events calendar and draw significant international attention to the city; helping to position Perth as a vibrant destination for domestic and international visitors, while also encouraging community participation in sport.

“It has been an incredible honour to lead Perth Festival alongside such a passionate, committed and creative group of people, and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved in celebrating the stories, talent, and spirit of Western Australia,” Bennett said.

“Leading Perth Festival has deepened my belief in the power of large-scale events to unite communities, tell meaningful stories, and elevate our city on the world stage. The World Masters Games shares that same spirit — it’s about connection, celebration, and legacy – and I’m excited to bring the creative vision and collaborative energy of the arts into the world of sport.”

Perth Festival Chair, Ben Wyatt praised his contribution to the festival.



“Leading an internationally recognised event like Perth Festival requires a huge level of commitment and talent, and we are very fortunate to have had Nathan’s clear and decisive leadership consistently for nearly a decade, creating a stable and values-led Perth Festival culture that is rooted in community and bold artistic ambition.”