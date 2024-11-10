Perth Festival director Anna Reece chats about her first program

Anna Reece is embarking on the biggest undertaking of her career, a four year appointment as the Artistic Director of the Perth Festival.

Reece is no stranger to the festival having previously been part of the festival’s staff, one of her roles during her last stint at Perth Festival was producing The Giants, the elaborate work of giant puppetry that captivated the city.

She’s also been a board member of several arts organisations and was previously the director of the Fremantle Arts Centre. She also delivered transformational work as the Co-CEO of the Darwin Festival.

The Perth Festival is Australia’s longest running festival, and Reece is its ninth Artistic Director since it was founded in 1953.

John Birman held the reins from 1953 and his successor David Blenkinsop helmed the festival from 1974 until 1999, but since he retired the role has been limited to four year terms for each subsequent visionary.

Reece steps into the shoes of Iain Grandidge, but remarkably she’s the first Perth born Artistic Director, chatting to OUTinPerth Reece recalled her many memories of the annual arts celebration.

“I think my first encounter would have been productions I saw in when I was in school. I remember going to see Bran Nu Dae and Corrugation Road.

“I remember the Water Shed era, where the festival club was in the middle of the city in the Cultural Centre.” Reece said. ” I listened to my first piece of French jazz, and I suddenly felt more sophisticated and a lot more worldly.

“I think it was a key moment for me, especially growing up in Perth then, when there was a lot less coming into the state year round. Perth Festival is that moment where the world comes to us.”

Reece said those memories had inspired her to create Casa Musica, an element of next year’s festival which will see music from around the globe being performed at a free event in front of the East Perth Power Station.

The festival will also see art works projected on the outside of the disused East Perth Power Station, plus an indigenous work that lights up the Swan River, groundbreaking dance works, big music stars, and epic works of theatre.

The director said she encourages people who have never been to a Perth Festival event to give it a go.

“Not everything in the festival is for everyone, but there’s something for everyone in the festival.” Reece said.

Reece said the festival was doing a lot more outside of the CBD, and there’s lots of event in different parts of the city, she’s also excited about how many free events are in the program.

Asked what the challenges were in creating an artistic program that runs over a four year cycle was, Reece said there was no shortage of local and international artists who made amazing work, the challenge is choosing which ones to add to the program, and working your way through all the submissions put forward to the curated event.

Head to the Perth Festival to see what’s on offer for 2025.