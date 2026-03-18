Perth formally signs hosting agreement for Gay Games XIII 2030

EXCLUSIVE

Perth has taken a major step forward in delivering the Gay Games in 2030, with the newly established Perth Gay Games 2030 Limited formally executing the hosting agreement with the Federation of Gay Games (FGG), following Perth’s announcement as the presumptive host city in October 2025.

At the same time, Perth Gay Games 2030 Limited has executed a historic sponsorship agreement with the Western Australian Government through Tourism WA, supporting the delivery of a world class international event that will showcase Western Australia, drive visitation, and deliver lasting economic and social benefits for the state.

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Tourism Minister Reece Whitby said it was a great honour that Perth had been selected to host the international event.

“It is a great honour for Perth to host the 2030 Gay Games XIII, an event that celebrates sport, inclusion and diversity, and will bring thousands of participants and spectators to our State.

“Mass participation events like this form a key part of our Government’s economic diversification strategy, delivering a significant boost to local jobs and the local economy while driving visitation and supporting the tourism sector.

“Securing the Gay Games for Perth showcases our city’s culture and vibrancy while reinforcing Western Australia’s reputation as a world class host of major events.” Whitby said.

The successful execution of these agreements builds on a Pride WA led bid developed in close partnership with Team Perth and The Event Team WA and supported strongly by the WA Government. This collaborative approach was instrumental in securing hosting rights through the Federation of Gay Games’ global site selection process.

Pride WA has established Perth Gay Games 2030, a standalone company limited by guarantee with the sole focus of delivering the 2030 Gay Games. Pride WA is the sole member of the new organisation, with governance arrangements that include representation from Pride WA, independent directors, and expertise drawn from Team Perth, representing the local LGBTQIA+ sporting community.

With the legal and funding foundations now in place, Perth Gay Games 2030 will commence a public Expression of Interest process to recruit an Executive leadership team and an expanded skills based Board. These roles will build the capability and capacity required to deliver the Gay Games to international standards and ensure the Games are delivered by and for the community.

Pride WA and Tourism WA celebrate the signing of the agreement.

Michael Felix, the Chairperson of Perth Gay Games 2030 Ltd said the event had reached a major milestone with the signing of the agreement.

“This is a major milestone for Perth and for the global Gay Games movement. With the hosting agreement now executed we move from bid to delivery.

“Our focus now turns to building the organisation that will deliver the Games. We will shortly launch a public Expression of Interest process to recruit a high calibre executive team and additional board members who will help guide this journey over the coming years.

“We are establishing a purpose led organisation with strong governance, clear accountability and deep community stewardship. From here the work is about partnership, collaboration and delivering a Gay Games in 2030 that is inclusive, world class and reflective of the extraordinary diversity of our community.” Felix said.

Pride WA President Peter Foster said the Gay Games would be a positive celebration of the WA community.

“The Gay Games will be a powerful celebration of our connected and diverse community, showcasing Perth and Western Australia as places where people belong, are valued and are welcomed.

“The partnerships that come with the Games create real opportunities to expand acceptance, strengthen community pride and amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ people.

“Pride WA is proud to see this legacy building event take shape in a way that reflects our community’s strength, generosity and spirit.” Foster said.

Perth: A world class host city

Gay Games 2030 is expected to attract thousands of athletes, artists, and supporters from around the world. The Games will feature dozens of sporting competitions alongside cultural events, performances, and community celebrations that are open to all, regardless of gender, sexuality, or ability.

Perth and Western Australia offer an extraordinary stage for this global event. The region is known for its natural beauty, vibrant arts and cultural scene, and strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.

At the heart of Western Australia is the living culture of the Noongar people, the Traditional Custodians of the south west of the state. Noongar language, art, story and ceremony remain a vital and celebrated part of the region’s identity.

For participants and visitors, the 2030 Gay Games will offer not only a world class sporting event, but also a meaningful connection to one of the world’s most distinctive cultural landscapes.

Austin Manning,, Director of Host City Selection at the Federation of Gay Games said Western Australia had successfully won the bid through a commitment to the events core principles.

“The formal signing of the hosting agreement marks an important milestone on the journey to Gay Games XIII in Perth. We congratulate Pride WA, Team Perth, Tourism WA and the many community partners whose vision and collaboration made this moment possible.

“The Gay Games are built on the principles of participation, inclusion and personal best, and we are excited to see Perth and Western Australia bring these values to life for thousands of participants from around the world in 2030.” Manning said.

While the Federation now looks ahead to Perth in 2030, the immediate focus remains on Gay Games XII Valencia 2026, which will welcome thousands of participants to Spain for the next edition of the Games and continue the movement’s mission of building inclusion through sport and culture.



Looking further into the future, the Federation of Gay Games will open the site selection process for Gay Games XIV in 2034 in December 2027, with the host city expected to be announced in 2029, approximately one year before the Games take place in Perth.