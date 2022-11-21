Perth Frontrunners celebrate Pride with an outing along the Swan

The Perth Frontrunners attracted a huge group of participants for their special Pride Walk and Run along the banks of the Swan River.

The group, who usually meet each Saturday morning for a walk and run in Kings Park, opted for a scenic stroll or jog from Matilda Bay to The Old Swan Brewery and the iconic Blue Boat House.

Ahead of the walk Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas spoke to the crowd, as did the member for Nedlands Dr Katrina Stratton MLA.

With perfect weather, the walking event allowed many members of the community to meet for the first time, forge new friendships and also get some exercise.

The Frontrunners also showed off their new PA system, which they bought with their winning from being the best dancers in last year’s Pride Parade. Attendees who arrived to the event early got a chance to see the group rehearing their choreography for this Saturday’s parade – their confident they might have a back-to-back win.

Find out more about the Perth Frontrunners at their website, and check out all the community groups and support organisations included in our Community Listings.

OIP Staff

