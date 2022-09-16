Perth Pride Choir’s annual concert is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event

One of our favourite events of the year is the annual concert from the Perth Pride Choir, and tickets are on sale for this year’s event.

There end of year show, which is always a mountain of fun sees the choir performing as a whole, as well as some members taking solo spots to showcase their vocal abilities.

“We love how music builds community and brings together people from all colours of the sexual and gender diversity rainbow.” the group says of their love of music.

They’ve teased that the upcoming show will feature music made famous by Harry Styles, k.d. Lang, Bastille, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Midnight Oil and perennial favourite ABBA. PLus they will also be signing some tune from much loved musicals Wicked and Singin’ in the Rain.

This event always sells out, so get in early and get your tickets now.

