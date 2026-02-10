Perth Queer Film Festival shares exciting 10th anniversary program

The Perth Queer Film Festival returns from 4th to 11th March 2026, and this year the festival is celebrating 10 years of international queer cinema in Perth.
The annual festival is always a sell-out and tickets are snapped up fast. It’s proudly supported by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and WAAC in collaboration with The Backlot Perth.
Ian Hale from The Backlot Perth shared his excitement about this year’s program.
“It has been an honour to have partnered with the Perth Queer Film Festival for 10 years, bringing quality filmmakers and stories from around the world to the screen. From little things, big things grow.”
Film Festival Artistic Director, Mark Reid also reflected on the event’s growth over the last decade.
“Who would have thought bringing entertaining, and innovative queer cinema to Perth ten years ago would see us sustain this unique festival into 2026. Bringing with the Festival, a legion of followers who continue to come along every year.”
Utilising the services of Film Freeway, and a range of independent film makers, the festival will be
screening 7 feature films and 35 short films. These films will showcase the very best of International
Queer Cinema, premiering in Western Australia across eight days of the festival.
Mark Reid was thrilled to see so many quality films submitted for the 2026 festival.
“There were over 270 films submitted from around the world and I was spoilt for choice. In a world when the rights of so many in our community are threatened, now more than ever we need to tell the stories of our lives, and share hope, love, solidarity and look towards a future where acceptance is not even a topic, but a given.”
Documentaries, short films, love stories, features and so much more make up the program this year, and we are pleased to share with you another year of exceptional queer film making from around the world.
2026 includes new films from Mexico, France, USA, UK, Israel, Canada, Philippines, Sweden, Guatemala, Brazil, Italy, Germany, New Zealand and 11 great homegrown shorts from Australia.
An incredible 21 films being screened this year will have their world premiere at the festival.
Tickets are $25 for Opening Night and include a complimentary glass of bubbles for guests as well as pre-movie nibbles. All other tickets for the festival are $20 plus booking fee.
For further information and tickets see www.pqff.au.
PERTH QUEER FILM FESTIVAL
THE BACKLOT PERTH 21 Simpson St, West Perth
OPENING NIGHT
Wednesday 4 March
In Your Eyes, In My Eyes (USA) Ji Lee
Only The Dead Fish Go With The Flow (France) Christophe Gomes
The Mould (Islamic Republic of Iran) Mohammad Reza Nourmandipour
Final Frame (USA) Andrew Nuno & Adrian Nuno
The Last First Time (Mexico) Rafael Ruiz Espejo
QUEER MEN
Thursday 5 March
Mothers, Lover & Others (Australia) Davo Hardy
Happy Birthgay (Israel) Niv Manzur
QUEER WOMEN
Friday 6 March
Amantes (France) Caroline Fournier
If Tomorrow Never Comes (Phillipines) Julianne Reyes
PURA SANGRA (USA) Myra Kathiria Rosa
Colours In The Darkness (Brazil) Mariana Queiroz
I Kindly Ask You To Fuck Off (UK) Arianna Scarpa
QUEER TRANS
Saturday 7 March Matinee
Femmenella Ballad (Italy) Giovanni Battista Origo & Elettra Raffaela Melucci
…and Release (UK) Stuart Parkins
QUEER DOCOS
Saturday 7 March
Velvet Vision: the story of James Bidgood (USA) Bart Everly
Ally (New Zealand) Evienne Jane Jones
Found Family (Australia) Ying Chu
Why We Pride (UK) Natalie Scarsbrook
QUEER LOVE
Sunday 8 March Matinee
La Cascate Del Salto (Italy) Flavio Stano
The Beautiful Room is Empty (Brazil) Fernando Grisi
Nobody Will Ever Be You (Mexico) Ruben Torres Lopez
A Year Without Shadow (Guatemala) Luis Fernando Midence
Fine Line (Sweden) Emma Nordstrom
Vestiges (France) Jofre Caraben & Yoann De Montgrand
QUEER HORROR
Sunday 8 March
Meat the Movie (USA) Roger Conners
Eat The Meat (Australia) Jakob Kemp
Cat Sitters (Australia) Claren Grosz
QUEER MONDAY
Monday 9 March
The Crowd (Iran) Sahand Kabiri
Before the Sea Forgets (Singapore) Ngoc Duy Le
The King (New Zealand) Mirene Castelltort
The Shade of Chlorine (France) Clément Dezelus
Breaking Away (France) Simon Helloco
QUEER AUSTRALIA
Tuesday 10 March
Mongrel Punt – Chloe Broadbent
Buttercream – Lauren Bennett, Ruby Busutt
Big Johnny – Jeanie Kane
Threads – Abbey King
Small Town Pride – Nathan Dyer
SoyBoy – Moo Renzaho
To Freely Flourish – Victor Wu
CLOSING NIGHT
Wednesday 11 March
Dangling Carrot (USA) Taylor Ghrist
Clam Diving For Beginners (Germany) Clara Marshall
Rock, Paper, Scissors (Spain) Miguel Angel Olivares