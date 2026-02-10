Perth Queer Film Festival shares exciting 10th anniversary program

The Perth Queer Film Festival returns from 4th to 11th March 2026, and this year the festival is celebrating 10 years of international queer cinema in Perth.

The annual festival is always a sell-out and tickets are snapped up fast. It’s proudly supported by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and WAAC in collaboration with The Backlot Perth.

- Advertisement -

Ian Hale from The Backlot Perth shared his excitement about this year’s program.



“It has been an honour to have partnered with the Perth Queer Film Festival for 10 years, bringing quality filmmakers and stories from around the world to the screen. From little things, big things grow.”



Film Festival Artistic Director, Mark Reid also reflected on the event’s growth over the last decade.



“Who would have thought bringing entertaining, and innovative queer cinema to Perth ten years ago would see us sustain this unique festival into 2026. Bringing with the Festival, a legion of followers who continue to come along every year.”



Utilising the services of Film Freeway, and a range of independent film makers, the festival will be

screening 7 feature films and 35 short films. These films will showcase the very best of International

Queer Cinema, premiering in Western Australia across eight days of the festival.



Mark Reid was thrilled to see so many quality films submitted for the 2026 festival.



“There were over 270 films submitted from around the world and I was spoilt for choice. In a world when the rights of so many in our community are threatened, now more than ever we need to tell the stories of our lives, and share hope, love, solidarity and look towards a future where acceptance is not even a topic, but a given.”



Documentaries, short films, love stories, features and so much more make up the program this year, and we are pleased to share with you another year of exceptional queer film making from around the world.



2026 includes new films from Mexico, France, USA, UK, Israel, Canada, Philippines, Sweden, Guatemala, Brazil, Italy, Germany, New Zealand and 11 great homegrown shorts from Australia.



An incredible 21 films being screened this year will have their world premiere at the festival.



Tickets are $25 for Opening Night and include a complimentary glass of bubbles for guests as well as pre-movie nibbles. All other tickets for the festival are $20 plus booking fee.



For further information and tickets see www.pqff.au.



PERTH QUEER FILM FESTIVAL

THE BACKLOT PERTH 21 Simpson St, West Perth



OPENING NIGHT

Wednesday 4 March

In Your Eyes, In My Eyes (USA) Ji Lee

Only The Dead Fish Go With The Flow (France) Christophe Gomes

The Mould (Islamic Republic of Iran) Mohammad Reza Nourmandipour

Final Frame (USA) Andrew Nuno & Adrian Nuno

The Last First Time (Mexico) Rafael Ruiz Espejo



QUEER MEN

Thursday 5 March

Mothers, Lover & Others (Australia) Davo Hardy

Happy Birthgay (Israel) Niv Manzur



QUEER WOMEN

Friday 6 March

Amantes (France) Caroline Fournier

If Tomorrow Never Comes (Phillipines) Julianne Reyes

PURA SANGRA (USA) Myra Kathiria Rosa

Colours In The Darkness (Brazil) Mariana Queiroz

I Kindly Ask You To Fuck Off (UK) Arianna Scarpa



QUEER TRANS

Saturday 7 March Matinee

Femmenella Ballad (Italy) Giovanni Battista Origo & Elettra Raffaela Melucci

…and Release (UK) Stuart Parkins

QUEER DOCOS

Saturday 7 March

Velvet Vision: the story of James Bidgood (USA) Bart Everly

Ally (New Zealand) Evienne Jane Jones

Found Family (Australia) Ying Chu

Why We Pride (UK) Natalie Scarsbrook

QUEER LOVE

Sunday 8 March Matinee

La Cascate Del Salto (Italy) Flavio Stano

The Beautiful Room is Empty (Brazil) Fernando Grisi

Nobody Will Ever Be You (Mexico) Ruben Torres Lopez

A Year Without Shadow (Guatemala) Luis Fernando Midence

Fine Line (Sweden) Emma Nordstrom

Vestiges (France) Jofre Caraben & Yoann De Montgrand

QUEER HORROR

Sunday 8 March

Meat the Movie (USA) Roger Conners

Eat The Meat (Australia) Jakob Kemp

Cat Sitters (Australia) Claren Grosz

QUEER MONDAY

Monday 9 March

The Crowd (Iran) Sahand Kabiri

Before the Sea Forgets (Singapore) Ngoc Duy Le

The King (New Zealand) Mirene Castelltort

The Shade of Chlorine (France) Clément Dezelus

Breaking Away (France) Simon Helloco

QUEER AUSTRALIA

Tuesday 10 March

Mongrel Punt – Chloe Broadbent

Buttercream – Lauren Bennett, Ruby Busutt

Big Johnny – Jeanie Kane

Threads – Abbey King

Small Town Pride – Nathan Dyer

SoyBoy – Moo Renzaho

To Freely Flourish – Victor Wu

CLOSING NIGHT

Wednesday 11 March

Dangling Carrot (USA) Taylor Ghrist

Clam Diving For Beginners (Germany) Clara Marshall

Rock, Paper, Scissors (Spain) Miguel Angel Olivares