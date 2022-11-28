Perth shines as the Pride Parade returns to the streets of Northbridge

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Pride Parade returned to the streets of Northbridge on Saturday night with close to one hundred different floats taking part in a colorful and energetic celebration.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the 202o parade cancelled, and in 2021 the celebrations were moved to Gloucester Park racetrack, but on Saturday night the queer celebration returned to it’s full strength filling the streets.

Local community groups, support organisations, LGBTIQA+ venues and a plethora of sporting teams took to the streets, alongside corporate sponsors and government departments.

The parade followed a new route winding it’s way from Russell Square down Aberdeen, William and James streets and past the newly named Pride Piazza.

A First Nations contingent led the festivities followed by the iconic Dykes on Bikes.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said it was great to welcome the parade back to its traditional home and to see people lining the streets to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Thousands of people turned out in support of this spectacular parade and to celebrate our rainbow community, back at home in Northbridge,” Zempilas said. “Congratulations to Pride WA for organising this wonderful event which brings great colour and joy to our City of Light.”

The parade follows a successful three week festival that was jam packed with events including cooking demonstrations with MasterChef alumni, sporting events, community discussions, remembrance ceremonies, photography and art exhibitions, literary events, a film festival, and family picnics.

Take a look at some of the photos from the massive parade.

Graeme Watson, images: Josh Wells

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.