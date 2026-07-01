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Perth showcased at the Valencia Gay Games

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The Valencia Gay Games began on Saturday, with a contingent of 50 Western Australians joining more than 600 fellow Australian athletes to march into the stadium for the opening ceremony. The event welcomed athletes from around the globe, united under the Federation of Gay Games flag of diversity.

Attending the Games are Tui Wineti, project officer, and Chair Peter Foster for Perth Gay Games 2030. They have been observing the infrastructure and the wide range of sports on display, including basketball, squash, volleyball, artistic gymnastics, soccer, tennis and water polo.

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“We’ve visited a number of sports and cultural events across Valencia to gain a better understanding of their format and style, and to gather feedback from participants as we begin planning for Perth Gay Games 2030,” Foster said.

The team has also been liaising with the Federation of Gay Games and listening to Valencia scholarship recipients share their experiences of discrimination and safety challenges in their home countries, which they described as a humbling experience.

Tui, Peter, former Pride WA CEO Laurie Butterly, and a team of volunteers have been welcoming international visitors at the Perth stall in the Games Village, encouraging them to visit Western Australia in 2030. Their display includes regular appearances from a life-size quokka and promotes the new website for the 2030 Perth event.

One of the most common questions the team has received is whether there are crocodiles in Perth. They have reassured visitors that crocodiles are only found in controlled environments such as zoos, including Dangalabba, a crocodile measuring 4.5 metres in length.

“The reception from the Gay Games community in Valencia has been fantastic. We’ve received many questions about wildlife, accessibility, and flight connections from Europe and the United States to Perth,” Foster said. “Many participants are already aware of our world-class sporting facilities and tourism destinations.”

At the closing ceremony on Saturday, Valencia will transfer the Federation of Gay Games flag to the Perth 2030 delegation. Justin Barnes, Chair of Team Perth, and Dr Laurie Butterly, Co-Chair of the Perth Gay Games bid, will address the crowd, highlighting inclusion, visibility, and the appeal of Boorloo. Western Australian medal winners and athletes will also join them on stage. The ceremony will conclude with a cultural performance by Della Rae Morrison.

Morrison, a Bibbulmun woman of the Nyoongar Nation, is a distinguished singer, musician, composer and actress, and founder of Boss Arts Creative, which supports young people and showcases First Nations talent. She will be accompanied by didgeridoo player Ryan Narkle. The performance will conclude with her new release, Karla Koornt (Fire Camp).

While events continue in Valencia this week, the Perth team has begun the countdown to hosting the Gay Games in Western Australia.

“We cannot wait to showcase Perth to the Gay Games community and look forward to welcoming more than 10,000 participants and supporters to Perth in March 2030,” Foster said.

The Gay Games will be held in Perth from 9 – 16 March 2030.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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