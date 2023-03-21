Perth’s The ParQ Bar closes just months after its grand opening

Perth’s newest LGBTIQA+ focused venue The ParQ Bar has announced it is closing just three months after its grand opening.

While the bar’s website says it is temporarily closed, a message on their Instagram page has announced its demise.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that The ParQ Bar is closing as of today. The unfortunate decision has been made to close the doors today, and we just wanted to say thank you for the incredible support from the East Vic Park community, the LGBTQIA+ community and the wider Perth community.

“It has been an honour to serve you cocktails, host your karaoke talent and your Speed Mates experiences, and most of all your Drag Show experiences. We also wanted to thank all the amazing Perth talent that have supported us, including all the DJ’s, live music, event hosts, and Drag Performers that have graced our stage since opening.

“All coming events and bookings are in effect cancelled due to this decision. The Drag and Draw Sessions with the Town of Vic Park and Vic Park Pride are still going ahead.

“This has not been an easy decision, and we are sending all our love.” the message read.

Perth has always enjoyed two long running queer venues with The Court Hotel and Connections Nightclub. While The Court Hotel is often criticised for not strictly being a queer venue, both have enjoyed great longevity.

A third LGBTIQA+ foucssed venue has always been elusive with many ventures launching and failing over the years. The Flaming Gallah in Fremantle has been going great guns, so the arrival of a fourth LGBTIQA+ space earlier this year was unexpected.

Sadly, after just 10 weeks of operation the East Victoria Park venue is closing its doors. Fans of the venue have filled it’s social media pages with comments about how much they loved the space.

